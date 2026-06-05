Treat Flooding as a National Threat, Says Jantuah

Ghana must treat flooding as a serious national threat rather than a seasonal nuisance, lawyer and politician Kwame Jantuah has said, after heavy rains again swamped parts of Accra on June 3.

Jantuah, a member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), told TV3’s New Day that floods now strike Kumasi and northern Ghana as well as the capital, and warned that coastal erosion and rapid urbanisation could make the consequences far worse. He urged coordinated action by local and central government, engineers and environmental experts.

He argued that the problem is largely man made. “It’s got to do mostly with human activity,” he said, pointing to poor waste management, weak enforcement and disregard for sanitation rules. He recalled when waste trucks regularly collected refuse, and said overflowing bins and indiscriminate dumping now choke drains, adding that even good drainage will fail if waste problems persist.

Jantuah also said Ghana wastes huge volumes of rainwater while facing shortages, and proposed mandatory rainwater harvesting. He recalled that homes once kept gutters and tanks, and suggested every household be required to collect rainwater to ease both flooding and water scarcity.

He criticised the political class for sidelining flooding, noting it rarely features in party manifestos, and called for a national consensus that puts flood prevention above partisanship. Successive governments, he said, have lacked long term plans, and he urged that the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) be strengthened and given greater independence to lead such planning.

His comments follow Wednesday’s downpour, which flooded communities including Circle, Kaneshie and Adenta on the 11th anniversary of the 2015 June 3 disaster, triggering flood rescues, fires and a building collapse. The Ghana Institution of Engineers has said it is preparing recommendations on the capital’s recurring floods.