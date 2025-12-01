Treasury Market Breaks Six Week Slump with Oversubscription

Ghana’s Treasury market reversed a six week streak of weak demand last week, recording a 110 percent oversubscription driven mainly by a softer target and renewed investor appetite for short term government paper.

The government sought only 2.86 billion Ghana cedis (GH¢) in the latest auction but investors submitted bids worth 6.03 billion cedis, according to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) auction report. The Treasury accepted 5.78 billion cedis while rejecting 251.75 million cedis, marking a welcome relief for a government racing to meet short term financing needs.

For six straight auctions, the market had signaled waning confidence through persistent undersubscriptions despite rising yields. Market watchers noted that the relatively low borrowing target may have contributed significantly to the sudden surge, with government demand much lower than usual allowing investors room to crowd in heavily and produce impressive oversubscription numbers.

The 91 day bill accumulated 2.57 billion cedis in bids as its rate dipped from 11.1353 percent to 11.0501 percent. The 182 day bill attracted 1.65 billion cedis in total bids while its yield rate dropped from 12.6805 percent to 12.4302 percent. The 364 day bill recorded 1.81 billion cedis in bids and was the only tenor with a slight rate increase, rising from 13.0618 percent to 13.0862 percent.

The softer yields on shorter tenors suggest investors may be comfortable locking in at slightly lower returns, possibly anticipating stabilizing inflation or fewer alternative high yield instruments available during the week. The sheer volume of bids raises questions about whether the market is seeing genuine return of confidence or simply reacting to a more manageable target.

Analysts argue that a smaller target can often create the illusion of strong demand, especially during periods of tight liquidity. However, the strong participation across all three maturities indicates a broader pickup in appetite that may point to improving sentiment or a temporary shift influenced by market conditions.

The significant oversubscription offers the government short term breathing space in its fiscal operations, providing improved liquidity to meet near term obligations such as wage payments and maturing securities. Treasury bills serve as critical instruments for funding government operations between tax collection periods and managing cash flow requirements.

While this auction marks a positive break from the string of undersubscriptions, analysts caution that one successful week does not signify permanent recovery. The Treasury’s ability to maintain investor interest will be tested as borrowing targets increase and market conditions evolve.

The government plans to raise a more ambitious target of 5.8 billion cedis in its upcoming auction this week. This substantially larger borrowing target will test market capacity and investor appetite for government debt at current interest levels, providing clearer indication of whether the rebound represents sustainable improvement or temporary response to favorable conditions.

Market participants will watch closely to see whether liquidity conditions improve sufficiently to support full subscription at higher volumes. The upcoming auction results will indicate whether renewed confidence can withstand increased borrowing pressure or if the government must offer higher yields to attract sufficient investor participation.

The Treasury bills market serves as a critical indicator of government creditworthiness and economic stability, with subscription levels reflecting investor confidence in policy direction and debt management capability. Sustained oversubscription would signal restored market confidence, while continued volatility could indicate deeper structural challenges requiring policy intervention.