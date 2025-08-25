Treasury Bills Miss Target Despite Rate Hikes as Investor Demand Weakens

Ghana’s Treasury Bills auction fell short of government targets for the third consecutive week despite interest rate increases designed to attract investor participation.

The Bank of Ghana’s latest auction report shows the government sought GH¢6.4 billion but received only GH¢5.8 billion in bids, creating an undersubscription of GH¢608.87 million. This represents a 9.5 percent shortfall from the targeted amount.

Over three weeks, total undersubscriptions have reached significant levels. The previous two auctions missed targets by GH¢1.7 billion and GH¢1.2 billion respectively, indicating sustained weakness in domestic investor appetite for government securities.

The 91-day bill attracted the strongest demand with GH¢4.05 billion in bids, followed by the 182-day instrument at GH¢1.34 billion. The longer-term 364-day bill generated only GH¢430 million in investor interest.

Government accepted GH¢5.7 billion of the submitted bids while rejecting GH¢62 million, suggesting officials maintained selectivity despite the overall funding shortfall.

Interest rate adjustments aimed to stimulate demand but produced mixed results. The 91-day bill rate rose from 10.1374 percent to 10.4197 percent, while the 182-day rate increased from 12.2302 percent to 12.3861 percent. However, the 364-day bill saw its rate decline slightly from 13.0865 percent to 13.0043 percent.

These rate movements complicate the government’s stated objective of reducing Treasury Bill yields to single digits. The upward pressure on shorter-term rates signals that achieving this target may prove more challenging than initially anticipated.

The persistent undersubscriptions suggest several potential factors affecting investor behavior. Market participants may be seeking higher returns elsewhere, expressing concerns about government creditworthiness, or maintaining cautious positioning amid broader economic uncertainties.

Domestic liquidity conditions could also influence auction outcomes. Banks and institutional investors might be deploying funds in alternative investments or maintaining higher cash reserves rather than purchasing government securities at current yield levels.

This week’s auction presents an even more ambitious target of GH¢6.7 billion, testing whether recent trends will continue or if improved investor sentiment might emerge. The larger funding requirement comes as the government faces ongoing fiscal financing needs.

Market observers are closely monitoring upcoming auction results to determine if the moderate investor flight represents a temporary adjustment or signals deeper concerns about government debt instruments. The trajectory of these auctions will influence broader fiscal policy and debt management strategies.

Treasury Bill performance often reflects broader economic sentiment and investor confidence in government fiscal management. Continued undersubscriptions could prompt further rate adjustments or alternative funding strategies from policymakers.

The coming weeks will prove crucial in determining whether current market dynamics represent normal fluctuations or indicate more fundamental shifts in domestic debt market conditions.