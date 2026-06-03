Treasury Bills Drive GH¢854m Fixed Income Turnover

Trading on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) reached GH¢853.96 million across 406 deals on Wednesday, with treasury bills accounting for more than three quarters of total turnover.

Treasury bills alone changed hands worth GH¢645.78 million in 349 transactions, or about 75.6% of the day’s activity, underscoring continued investor appetite for short term government paper as yields ease across the curve. The most active bill, maturing in February 2027, traded at a yield of 8.26% and a closing price of 94.77.

Repurchase activity also featured prominently. Sell and buy back trades in Government of Ghana (GoG) notes and bonds totalled GH¢105.52 million over 23 deals, the second largest segment by value.

Bonds issued under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) recorded GH¢84.19 million across 24 trades. The most traded DDEP security, due February 2028, settled at a yield of 10.75% and a price of 96.55. New GoG notes and bonds saw GH¢15.72 million in five trades, led by a March 2033 bond that closed at a yield of 12.42%.

Corporate bonds remained thin, with GH¢2.75 million traded in five deals. No old GoG notes and bonds changed hands during the session.

Turnover by segment on the day:

Segment Value (GH¢) Trades Treasury bills 645.78m 349 Sell/buy back GoG 105.52m 23 DDEP bonds 84.19m 24 New GoG notes and bonds 15.72m 5 Corporate bonds 2.75m 5 Total 853.96m 406

The pattern points to a market still anchored by sovereign instruments, with short dated bills driving liquidity while corporate issuance plays a marginal role.