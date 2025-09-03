Treasury Bills Dominate Ghana Fixed Income Trading

Treasury bills and new government bonds led trading activity on the Ghana Fixed Income Market on Tuesday, with 364-day treasury bills recording the highest volumes as investors positioned themselves across the yield curve amid evolving market conditions.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market trading report for September 3, 2025, revealed concentrated activity in government securities, while corporate bond trading remained limited to select issuers and repo market activity showed minimal engagement during the session.

Treasury bills across all tenors attracted significant investor interest, with 364-day bills generating the most substantial trading volumes. The short-term government securities market showed particular strength in near-maturity issues, reflecting ongoing demand for liquid government paper.

New Government of Ghana notes and bonds also recorded notable trading activity, with some individual bond issues reaching volumes of 50 million Ghana cedis. The benchmark securities within this category demonstrated active secondary market engagement, suggesting healthy liquidity conditions for recently issued government debt.

Corporate bond trading remained concentrated, with Ghana Cocoa Board emerging as the standout performer in the private sector debt market. The state enterprise’s bonds recorded 10.8 million cedis in trading volume across six separate transactions, significantly outpacing other corporate issuers during the session.

Other corporate names including Letshego Ghana PLC, Bayport Savings, Izwe, Kasapreko, and Quantum saw minimal or no trading activity, highlighting the selective nature of corporate bond investor appetite in the current market environment.

The repo market showed subdued activity with no recorded transactions in either collateralized repos or Global Master Repurchase Agreement trades. This absence of repo activity suggests limited short-term funding pressures or alternative liquidity sources for market participants.

Sell and buy-back transactions remained largely inactive, with only one government bond issue recording meaningful volume of 13.9 million cedis. The limited activity in this segment indicates stable holding patterns among institutional investors.

Bank of Ghana bills saw modest engagement, with 273-day bills recording a single transaction worth over one million cedis. The central bank’s short-term securities showed generally static pricing, reflecting stable monetary policy expectations among market participants.

Yield spreads across the fixed income market ranged from approximately 3% to over 35%, demonstrating the wide risk and maturity spectrum available to investors. This yield distribution reflects varying credit risks, liquidity premiums, and maturity considerations across different security types.

The trading patterns suggest continued investor preference for government securities over corporate alternatives, consistent with ongoing risk management priorities in Ghana’s financial markets. Treasury bill activity particularly indicates strong domestic liquidity seeking safe, short-term investment opportunities.

Market participants noted that the concentration of trading in specific security types reflects both liquidity preferences and yield considerations as investors navigate current economic conditions. The dominance of government securities trading aligns with global emerging market trends favoring sovereign debt instruments.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market serves as the primary platform for secondary trading of local currency bonds and bills, providing price discovery and liquidity for both institutional and retail investors across the domestic debt market.

Trading activity levels and patterns provide insights into investor sentiment, liquidity conditions, and risk appetite within Ghana’s domestic capital markets, influencing both primary issuance strategies and monetary policy transmission mechanisms.