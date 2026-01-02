Treasury Bills Dominate Fixed Income Trading Volume Friday

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) processed GH¢1.26 billion across 22,474 transactions on Friday, January 2, 2026, with treasury bills overwhelming all other securities as investors maintained their strong preference for short term government debt.

Treasury bills captured GH¢1.07 billion in trading volume through 22,454 separate deals, representing 84.5 percent of total market activity during the first trading session of the new year. The dominance of treasury instruments continued patterns established throughout 2025 as institutional investors prioritize liquidity and flexibility.

New Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds contributed GH¢141.43 million through 12 transactions. Sell and buyback trades involving GOG notes and bonds added GH¢53.84 million across six transactions, providing liquidity for investors seeking short term financing against longer dated securities as collateral.

Old series GOG notes and bonds recorded modest activity at GH¢1.03 million in just two transactions. These legacy securities carry higher coupons but trade infrequently as most investors hold them until maturity following the debt restructuring programme.

Corporate bonds recorded zero trading activity during Thursday’s session, continuing the persistent absence that has characterized Ghana’s private sector debt market throughout recent months. No Bank of Ghana (BOG) bills changed hands either, as banking system liquidity remained sufficient without central bank intervention through monetary policy instruments.

The most actively traded instrument was a treasury bill maturing March 16, 2026, which recorded GH¢226.63 million in volume across 7,460 transactions at a closing price of 97.3093. The three month maturity reflects investor demand for near term instruments offering competitive returns while maintaining easy exit options.

Among longer dated securities, a GOG bond maturing October 2, 2032, carrying a 9.10 percent coupon, led new bond trading with GH¢24.53 million across three deals. The security traded at a yield of 15.34 percent with a closing price of 75.7431, indicating investors still demand significant premiums for decade long commitments despite Ghana’s improved economic fundamentals.

Old series bond activity centered on a legacy security maturing June 12, 2028, carrying an 18.10 percent coupon. The bond traded GH¢1 million in a single transaction at a yield of 18.50 percent with a closing price of 99.2040, reflecting the premium pricing typically associated with higher coupon securities issued before the debt restructuring.

The largest sell and buyback transaction involved a GOG bond maturing February 2, 2038, carrying a 10.00 percent coupon. This repo deal saw GH¢51.39 million change hands across three transactions at a yield of 14.50 percent with a pricing of 74.6159, as market participants used long dated bonds to secure short term funding.

Thursday’s trading volume demonstrates the continued vitality of Ghana’s fixed income market following its recovery from the 2023 downturn triggered by the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Managing Director Abena Amoah revealed recently that cumulative trading from January to October 2025 crossed the GH¢200 billion mark.

The treasury bill market’s overwhelming dominance reflects structural features of Ghana’s financial system. Banks, which represent the largest market participants, typically favor matching short term deposit liabilities with short term assets rather than committing to longer duration exposures that could create balance sheet mismatches.

Market observers note that while short term rates have compressed significantly from crisis levels in 2023, longer dated yields remain elevated as investors weigh Ghana’s medium term fiscal trajectory. The elevated yields visible in Thursday’s trading indicate risk premiums that investors still demand for holding Ghanaian government debt beyond near term horizons.

The absence of corporate bond trading highlights ongoing challenges in developing deeper capital markets. Corporate issuers face higher funding costs than government, limiting new issuance, while secondary market liquidity remains thin, making position sizing difficult for larger investors.

With government securities offering attractive yields, corporate bonds must price at even higher rates to attract capital, creating affordability challenges for private sector borrowers. The gap between government and corporate funding costs has narrowed compared to peak crisis periods but remains wide enough to discourage active corporate market development.

The GFIM operates on Bloomberg’s electronic bond trading and surveillance system, providing technical infrastructure for transparent price discovery and efficient execution. The platform facilitates secondary trading of all fixed income securities listed on the exchange, though government instruments continue dominating actual transaction volumes.

Ghana’s improving macroeconomic fundamentals, including inflation that declined from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to single digits by late 2025, have restored investor confidence in domestic debt markets. Treasury bill rates have fallen dramatically from 28.9 percent at the peak of the debt crisis to current levels around 10.7 percent, the lowest in 14 years.

The government faces significant refinancing needs in 2026 as domestic bonds mature, requiring careful debt management to avoid bunching and rollover risks. Finance ministry officials have indicated they will use a combination of treasury bills, medium term notes and bonds to meet financing requirements while maintaining a balanced maturity profile.

Thursday’s strong opening session suggests sustained appetite for Ghana’s fixed income securities as 2026 begins, though market participants remain cautious about extending duration despite improved economic conditions. The concentration in treasury bills versus longer maturities illustrates how investors continue rolling short term positions rather than locking in today’s rates over extended periods.