Treasury Bills Dominate as Fixed Income Market Opens 2026

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) processed GH₵765.81 million across 441 transactions on Monday, January 5, 2026, with treasury bills overwhelming all other securities as investors maintained their strong preference for short term government debt in the year’s opening session. Treasury bills captured GH₵598.24 million in trading volume through 410 separate deals, representing 78.1 percent of total market activity during the first trading day after the New Year holiday.

New Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds contributed GH₵144.33 million through 18 transactions, while old GOG notes and bonds recorded minimal activity of GH₵1,933 in a single transaction. Sell and buyback trades involving GOG notes and bonds added GH₵23.24 million across 12 transactions, providing liquidity for investors seeking short term financing against longer dated securities as collateral. Corporate bonds and Bank of Ghana (BOG) bills recorded zero trading activity during the session.

The most actively traded treasury bill was a security maturing March 30, 2026, which recorded GH₵202.87 million in volume across 56 transactions at a closing price of 97.0576. The three month maturity reflects investor demand for near term instruments offering competitive returns while maintaining easy exit options. This concentration in a single bill maturity suggests coordinated institutional activity, possibly driven by liquidity management needs or regulatory requirements creating demand at specific tenors.

Among longer dated securities, a GOG bond maturing February 16, 2027, carrying an 8.35 percent coupon, led new bond trading with GH₵50.11 million across four deals. The security traded at a yield of 14.70 percent with a closing price of 93.6394, indicating investors still demand significant premiums for locking in capital beyond the near term. The elevated yield reflects persistent caution about extending duration despite Ghana’s improving macroeconomic conditions.

The largest sell and buyback transaction involved a GOG bond maturing February 13, 2029, carrying an 8.65 percent coupon, which saw GH₵14.54 million change hands in a single deal. This bond traded at a yield of 28.28 percent with a closing price of 60.9664, demonstrating the substantial premiums demanded for longer dated securities in repo arrangements. The high yield reflects both the bond’s extended maturity and the secured lending nature of repo transactions.

The single old GOG bond transaction involved a security maturing May 3, 2027, carrying a 22.30 percent coupon. This legacy bond traded at a yield of 26.00 percent with a closing price of 95.9050, reflecting the premium pricing typically associated with higher coupon securities issued before Ghana’s debt restructuring. These old series bonds generally command tighter yield spreads to their face value compared to new lower coupon securities.

Monday’s opening session established patterns likely to persist throughout early 2026 as investors balance improved economic fundamentals against lingering concerns about fiscal sustainability and refinancing risks. The overwhelming preference for treasury bills over longer dated bonds demonstrates that while confidence has improved, investors remain reluctant to commit capital for extended periods despite theoretically attractive yields on government bonds.

Ghana’s fixed income market recovery continued in 2025 following significant disruption in 2023 from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Abena Amoah revealed recently that cumulative trading volume from January to October 2025 crossed the GH₵200 billion mark, putting the market on track to achieve pre-DDEP levels. The GFIM celebrated its 10th anniversary in November and December 2025, having traded over GH₵1 trillion in securities since inception in August 2015.

The dominance of treasury instruments continues patterns established throughout 2025 as institutional investors prioritize liquidity and flexibility. Banks, which represent the largest participants in Ghana’s fixed income market, typically favor matching short term deposit liabilities with short term assets like treasury bills rather than committing to longer duration exposures. Pension funds and insurance companies similarly maintain substantial treasury bill allocations despite their longer term liability profiles.

Treasury bill rates have fallen dramatically from 28.9 percent at the peak of the debt crisis in 2023 to current levels around 10.7 percent, the lowest in 14 years. This compression in short term yields reflects improved investor confidence in Ghana’s fiscal management and successful macroeconomic stabilization under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported program. The central bank’s Monetary Policy Rate declined to 21.5 percent by end 2025, allowing treasury bill yields to normalize from crisis levels.

However, government bond yields remain elevated despite the broader improvement in financial conditions. The 14.70 percent yield on the February 2027 bond and the 28.28 percent yield on the February 2029 bond in repo transactions indicate that medium to long term government securities still carry significant rate structures. These persistent premiums reflect investor concerns about Ghana’s medium term fiscal trajectory and substantial refinancing needs over coming years.

The complete absence of corporate bond trading during Monday’s session highlights ongoing challenges in developing this market segment. Only eight active corporate issuers currently participate in the GFIM after four companies recently exited, down from a previous pool of twelve. The limited depth in corporate debt reflects various factors including company preferences for bank financing, regulatory requirements for bond issuances, and investor concentration in government securities perceived as lower risk.

Corporate bond activity remains crucial for market development as it provides diversification for investors and alternative funding sources for businesses. However, with government securities offering attractive risk adjusted returns, corporate bonds must price at substantially higher yields to attract capital. This creates affordability challenges for corporate issuers who often find bank loans more cost effective than bond markets. The thin secondary trading in corporate debt further discourages issuance as companies recognize investors will struggle to exit positions.

Ghana Cocoa Marketing Board has historically dominated corporate bond trading on the GFIM, though even this quasi government entity recorded no activity Monday. The cocoa board’s bonds typically attract more investor interest than purely private sector issuers due to perceived implicit government backing. When corporate trading does occur, it concentrates heavily in cocoa board securities alongside occasional transactions in bonds from financial services companies like Letshego Ghana, Bayport Savings and Loans, and Izwe Savings and Loans.

Bank of Ghana bills serve crucial roles in liquidity management operations but typically see less secondary market activity than treasury bills when banking system liquidity remains sufficient. The absence of BOG bill trading Monday suggests adequate liquidity among financial institutions, reducing demand for these central bank instruments. BOG bills become more actively traded during periods of tight liquidity when banks need to access central bank facilities or adjust reserve positions.

Sell and buyback trades, commonly known as repo transactions, remain an important component of market infrastructure despite modest volumes Monday. These arrangements allow investors to access temporary liquidity while maintaining exposure to government bond positions, providing flexibility for managing cash flows and portfolio positioning without permanently selling underlying securities. The repo market serves as a vital short term financing mechanism for banks and institutional investors.

The government faces significant refinancing needs in 2026 as domestic bonds mature following the DDEP restructuring. Finance ministry officials have indicated they will use a combination of treasury bills, medium term notes and bonds to meet financing requirements while maintaining a balanced maturity profile. The government’s zero Bank of Ghana financing policy announced in the 2026 Budget means all deficit financing will come through market based instruments rather than central bank advances.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson’s Medium Term Debt Management Strategy for 2025 to 2028 prioritizes concessional borrowing from multilateral institutions while gradually rebuilding domestic market financing capacity. The strategy aims to keep public debt below 70 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) while extending debt maturity profiles. However, investor reluctance to extend duration, as evidenced by Monday’s trading patterns, complicates efforts to lock in multi year funding at today’s rates.

The concentration in treasury bills creates both opportunities and risks for Ghana’s debt management. Strong investor appetite allows government to continuously roll over short term funding at manageable rates. However, this heavy reliance on bills rather than longer dated bonds creates refinancing pressure, forcing government to repeatedly tap markets instead of securing multi year funding. If investor sentiment deteriorates or liquidity conditions tighten, rolling over large treasury bill volumes could become challenging.

Macroeconomic stabilization progress in 2025 provides a supportive backdrop for fixed income markets. Inflation reached 6.3 percent in November 2025, successfully falling within the Bank of Ghana’s target range after years of elevated increases. The cedi appreciated over 35 percent against the United States dollar during 2025, dramatically reducing currency risk concerns that had previously deterred investment in local currency debt. International reserves exceeded US$13 billion by year end, providing buffers against external shocks.

Credit rating agency Fitch upgraded Ghana to B minus with a stable outlook in 2025, signaling renewed investor trust in the country’s economic trajectory. The IMF completed its fifth review under Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility arrangement in December 2025, describing performance as broadly satisfactory while projecting 4.8 percent growth for 2026. These positive developments support continued normalization of Ghana’s debt markets, though translating improved fundamentals into investor willingness to extend duration remains challenging.

Institutional investors including pension funds, insurance companies and asset managers have gradually repositioned portfolios during 2025, though caution persists regarding longer dated exposures. Pension fund assets on the GFIM have grown to over GH₵90 billion, comprising approximately 90 percent of assets under management. These long duration investors theoretically should favor bonds matching their liability profiles, yet many maintain substantial treasury bill allocations reflecting lingering DDEP trauma and uncertainty about future policy consistency.

The GFIM operates on Bloomberg’s electronic bond trading and surveillance system, providing technical infrastructure for transparent price discovery and efficient execution. The platform facilitates secondary trading of all fixed income securities listed on the exchange, creating an organized market where buyers and sellers can interact efficiently. However, technology alone cannot create liquidity; sustained investor confidence and diverse participation remain essential for vibrant market development.

Looking ahead to 2026, market participants face questions about whether patterns established Monday will persist or evolve. Will declining inflation and continued macroeconomic stability encourage investors to extend duration and pursue higher yielding bonds? Will corporate issuers test market appetite with new offerings as funding costs potentially moderate? Can government successfully lengthen debt maturity profiles without triggering investor resistance to duration risk?

The next decade of GFIM development will focus on deeper corporate market growth, introducing sustainable finance instruments including green and social bonds, pursuing regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area framework, and leveraging financial technology and blockchain to boost transparency and efficiency. GSE aims to admit 100 companies to the GFIM and empower 10 million Ghanaians to participate in capital markets, up from the current two million securities account holders.

For now, Monday’s trading data delivers a clear message about investor preferences as 2026 begins. Ghanaians want their money returned quickly, they want it backed by government, and they’re willing to accept whatever that preference costs in foregone yield on longer dated securities. Whether this conservative posture relaxes as the year progresses will significantly influence Ghana’s debt management options and broader capital market development trajectory.