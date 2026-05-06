Treasury Bills, DDEP Bonds Drive GH¢2.1 Billion Bond Market

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded total transactions of GH¢2,146,092,751 across 363 trades on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, with treasury bills and Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) bonds accounting for the bulk of activity.

Treasury bills led by volume, recording GH¢942,046,367 across 291 trades, making them the most actively transacted instrument of the session. The dominant bill was the GOG-BL-18/01/27 security, which moved 256,189,400 units at a closing price of 94.4285, with no yield quoted, typical of discount instruments.

DDEP bonds followed with GH¢811,413,011 across 24 trades. The most traded DDEP instrument was the GOG-BD-16/02/27 bond, carrying a coupon of 8.35 percent and yielding 10.01 percent at a closing price of 98.7512. The yield premium above the coupon reflects the market’s continued pricing of restructuring risk on these instruments, even as Ghana advances through its International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported programme.

Sell and buy-back trades on Government of Ghana (GoG) notes and bonds added GH¢380,254,718 across 30 transactions. The most active instrument in this segment was the GOG-BD-10/02/32 bond, which yielded 17.51 percent at a closing price of 83.1688, pointing to persistent discounts on longer-dated restructured paper.

Corporate bonds contributed GH¢6,800,109 across 13 trades. The CMB-BD-31/08/26 bond was the highest volume corporate instrument, trading at a closing price of 100.9576 with a coupon of 13.00 percent.

New GoG notes and bonds recorded the smallest share of activity at GH¢5,049,900 across two trades. The GOG-BD-29/03/33 bond yielded 12.12 percent, closing at 101.7095, above par, suggesting demand for longer-dated new issuances remains firm.

Old GoG notes and bonds rounded out the session with GH¢528,646 across three trades, with the GOG-BD-11/06/29 bond yielding 19.81 percent, marginally above its 19.80 percent coupon, at a closing price of 99.8912.

The overall session reflects a market where short-term instruments continue to attract high-frequency retail and institutional flow, while restructured bonds trade at varying discounts depending on maturity and coupon profile.