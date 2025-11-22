Treasury Bills Command 40 Percent of Fixed Income Trading

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) processed GH¢814.61 million across 1,204 transactions on Thursday, November 21, 2025, with treasury bills and repo activity dominating as investors balanced short term liquidity preferences with strategic positioning in government securities.

Treasury bills captured GH¢327.00 million through 1,147 separate deals, accounting for 40.14 percent of total trading volume. The session’s most actively traded instrument was a treasury bill maturing January 26, 2026, which recorded GH¢60.01 million in volume across three transactions at a closing price of 97.0984 cedis per 100 cedis face value.

Sell and buy back trades involving Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds contributed GH¢487.60 million through 57 transactions, representing 59.86 percent of market activity. The highest value repo transaction involved a GOG bond maturing February 16, 2027, carrying an 8.35 percent coupon, which saw GH¢200.37 million change hands across 29 deals at a yield of 16.37 percent and a closing price of 91.2687 cedis.

New GOG notes and bonds, old GOG notes and bonds, corporate bonds, and Bank of Ghana (BOG) bills recorded no trading activity during the session. The absence of corporate bond trading continues highlighting ongoing challenges in developing this market segment.

Thursday’s trading patterns reflect the elevated activity levels visible throughout November 2025. The concentration of over GH¢200 million in a single repo transaction demonstrates substantial demand for liquidity management tools among institutional investors, particularly those seeking to maintain exposure to government bond positions while accessing temporary cash.

The treasury bill market’s sustained presence reflects institutional preferences for liquidity and flexibility in the current economic environment. Banks, which represent the largest participants in Ghana’s fixed income market, typically favor matching short term deposit liabilities with short term assets like treasury bills rather than committing to longer duration exposures.

Market participants consistently favor government securities over corporate debt and shorter maturities over longer dated instruments despite Ghana’s improving macroeconomic fundamentals, including inflation that has declined significantly from peak levels recorded in 2022 and 2023. The 16.37 percent yield on the February 2027 bond in the sell and buy back segment indicates that medium term government securities still carry significant rate structures.

Thursday’s trading volume represents a substantial increase from sessions earlier in November. The GFIM continues its strong recovery trajectory in 2025 following its first significant downturn in 2023 after implementation of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Abena Amoah revealed recently that cumulative trading volume from January to October 2025 crossed the GH¢200 billion mark, putting the market on track to achieve pre DDEP levels.

Corporate bond issuances remain limited, with only eight active corporate issuers currently participating in the market after four companies recently exited, down from a previous pool of twelve. The limited depth in corporate debt reflects various factors including company preferences for bank financing, regulatory requirements for bond issuances, and investor concentration in government securities perceived as lower risk.

The GFIM is celebrating its 10th anniversary in November and December 2025 under the theme “10 Years of the Ghana Fixed Income Market: Deepening Markets, Expanding Possibilities.” Since inception in August 2015, the market has traded over GH¢1 trillion in securities, becoming one of Sub Saharan Africa’s most liquid fixed income platforms outside South Africa and Nigeria.

Looking ahead, GSE aims to admit 100 companies to the GFIM and empower 10 million Ghanaians to participate in capital markets, up from the current 2 million securities account holders. The exchange plans launching an academy providing preparatory programmes designed to demystify capital markets for companies and their boards while guiding them through listing requirements and finance access procedures.