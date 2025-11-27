Treasury Bills Capture Quarter Percent of Fixed Income Trading

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) processed GH¢745.33 million across 783 transactions on Wednesday, November 27, 2025, with treasury bills maintaining their position as the preferred investment vehicle for institutional investors seeking short term government securities.

Treasury bills accounted for GH¢190.83 million through 727 separate trades, representing approximately 26 percent of total market activity. The session’s most actively traded instrument was a treasury bill maturing January 26, 2026, which recorded GH¢71.22 million in volume across 43 transactions at a closing price of 98.97 cedis per 100 cedis face value.

Sell and buyback trades involving Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds dominated the session, contributing GH¢550.99 million through 51 transactions and accounting for nearly 74 percent of total volume. The largest repo transaction involved a GOG bond maturing February 12, 2030, carrying an 8.80 percent coupon, which saw GH¢114.95 million change hands across eight deals at a yield of 16.59 percent and a closing price of 76.94 cedis.

Corporate bond activity provided limited market diversity, with CMB Corporate Bond maturing August 30, 2027, recording GH¢3.50 million across five transactions at 98.36 cedis. This modest participation continues highlighting challenges in developing Ghana’s corporate debt segment, where only eight active issuers currently operate after four companies recently exited the market.

New GOG notes and bonds, along with old GOG notes and bonds, recorded no trading activity during Wednesday’s session. This absence reflects ongoing investor preference for either highly liquid treasury bills or repo arrangements that provide flexible liquidity management tools.

The elevated yield on medium term government debt remains notable. The 16.59 percent return on the February 2030 bond in repo transactions indicates that investors continue demanding substantial risk premiums for holding Ghanaian government securities, despite improving macroeconomic conditions including inflation that has declined to its lowest level in four years.

Wednesday’s trading patterns align with broader market trends visible throughout November 2025. Market participants consistently favor government securities over corporate debt and demonstrate preferences for either very short maturities or repo structures over outright purchases of medium term bonds.

The concentration of activity in sell and buyback trades reflects institutional realities in Ghana’s financial system. Banks and pension fund managers utilize these arrangements to access temporary liquidity while maintaining exposure to government bond positions, creating a win situation where they can meet short term cash needs without liquidating long term investments.

Treasury bill trading volume on November 27 represented a moderate level compared to sessions earlier in the month, when daily treasury bill volumes frequently exceeded GH¢200 million. The relatively lower figure suggests some investors shifted focus toward repo opportunities offering higher yields.

The GFIM continues its strong recovery trajectory in 2025 following its first significant downturn in 2023 after implementation of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP). Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Abena Amoah revealed recently that cumulative trading volume from January to October 2025 crossed the GH¢200 billion mark, positioning the market to achieve pre DDEP levels.

Banks remain the largest participants in Ghana’s fixed income market. These institutions typically favor matching short term deposit liabilities with short term assets like treasury bills rather than committing to longer duration exposures. This structural preference persists regardless of improving economic fundamentals or declining inflation rates.

The limited corporate bond trading reflects multiple challenges. Companies often prefer bank financing over bond issuances due to simpler processes and established relationships. Regulatory requirements for bond listings can prove burdensome for smaller firms, while investors gravitate toward government securities perceived as lower risk alternatives.

The GFIM celebrates its 10th anniversary in November and December 2025 under the theme “10 Years of the Ghana Fixed Income Market: Deepening Markets, Expanding Possibilities.” Since inception in August 2015, the platform has traded over GH¢1 trillion in securities, establishing itself as one of Sub Saharan Africa’s most liquid fixed income markets outside South Africa and Nigeria.

Looking ahead, the GSE aims to admit 100 companies to the GFIM and expand participation to 10 million Ghanaians, up from the current 2 million securities account holders. The exchange plans launching an academy providing preparatory programs designed to demystify capital markets for companies and their boards while guiding them through listing requirements and finance access procedures.

Market observers note that expanding the corporate bond segment will require coordinated efforts from regulators, issuers, and institutional investors. Success depends on streamlining listing procedures, educating potential corporate issuers about capital markets, and creating incentives for investors to diversify beyond government securities.

Wednesday’s trading volume of GH¢745.33 million represents healthy liquidity levels, though it falls below peak sessions recorded earlier in November when daily volumes occasionally exceeded GH¢1 billion. The fluctuating volumes reflect normal market dynamics as participant positioning shifts in response to monetary policy signals and liquidity conditions in the banking system.

Pension fund assets on the GFIM have grown to over GH¢90 billion, comprising approximately 90 percent of assets under management. This concentration reflects the conservative investment approach of pension fund managers who prioritize fixed income securities for their stable returns and capital preservation characteristics.

The next decade of GFIM development will focus on deeper corporate market growth, introducing sustainable finance instruments including green and social bonds, pursuing regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework, and leveraging financial technology and blockchain to boost transparency and efficiency.