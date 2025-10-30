Treasury Bills Anchor Trading in Ghana Market

Ghana’s fixed income market processed over GH¢613 million across 278 transactions on Thursday, October 30, with treasury bills commanding nearly 94% of total activity as investors maintained their overwhelming preference for short term government securities.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market trading report revealed treasury bills generated GH¢574.7 million through 256 separate transactions, dwarfing all other categories and continuing a pattern that’s defined the country’s debt markets throughout 2025. It’s a familiar story by now: institutional investors favoring flexibility and liquidity over longer commitments despite Ghana’s improving economic fundamentals.

New government bonds contributed GH¢26.2 million across just five trades, with the February 2033 maturity recording the day’s largest single government bond transaction at GH¢26.1 million. That security, carrying a 9.25% coupon, closed at a yield of 15.44% and a price of 73.41 cedis per 100 cedis face value, illustrating the substantial discount at which these bonds trade relative to their face value in the current high yield environment.

The most actively traded treasury bill was the January 12, 2026 maturity, which changed hands in 13 transactions totaling GH¢273.1 million. This concentration in a single bill maturity suggests coordinated institutional activity, possibly driven by liquidity management needs or regulatory requirements that create demand at specific tenors.

Corporate bonds showed modest but meaningful participation with GH¢3.96 million across 14 transactions. Ghana Cocoa Marketing Board dominated the corporate segment, a quasi government entity whose securities consistently attract more investor interest than purely private sector issuers. The cocoa board’s August 2027 bond accounted for the bulk of corporate trading, closing at a price of 98.07 cedis.

Bank of Ghana bills, which serve as monetary policy instruments for the central bank’s liquidity management operations, recorded GH¢1.45 million in a single transaction. These central bank instruments typically see less secondary market activity than treasury bills but play crucial roles when the BoG needs to fine tune banking system liquidity.

Sell and buyback trades, which are essentially repurchase agreements using government bonds as collateral, generated GH¢6.87 million through two transactions. The February 2028 maturity bond accounted for most of this repo style activity at GH¢5.37 million, with a yield of 13.51% and price of 90.32 cedis. These transactions allow investors to access temporary liquidity while maintaining their bond market exposures.

What’s striking about Thursday’s trading isn’t just the volume but how it mirrors patterns that have persisted for months now. Treasury bills consistently capture the lion’s share of activity, government bonds see selective interest, and corporate bonds struggle to gain meaningful traction despite yields that should theoretically attract capital.

The concentration in treasury bills creates both opportunities and risks for Ghana’s debt management. On one hand, strong investor appetite allows the government to continuously roll over short term funding at manageable rates. On the other hand, this heavy reliance on bills rather than longer dated bonds creates refinancing pressure, forcing the government to repeatedly tap markets instead of locking in multi year funding at today’s rates.

Yields across government securities remain elevated, typically ranging between 15% and 16% for bonds and delivering similarly attractive returns on treasury bills when annualized. These rates offer positive real returns given that Ghana’s inflation has moderated considerably from its 2022 peaks, making fixed income instruments compelling for investors who can tolerate the sovereign credit exposure.

The corporate bond market’s persistent weakness reflects multiple realities. With government securities offering 15% plus yields backed by sovereign credit, corporate issuers must price bonds at even higher rates to attract capital. That creates affordability challenges for most companies. Additionally, limited financial disclosure and thin secondary market liquidity make corporate credit analysis difficult and position sizing risky for larger institutional investors.

Thursday’s trading demonstrates that Ghana’s fixed income market continues functioning effectively for its primary purpose of facilitating government securities transactions. The 278 trades spread across different security types indicate genuine market participation rather than just a handful of large block trades dominating the numbers.

Whether this market structure can evolve to support more vibrant corporate bond trading and greater investor willingness to extend duration remains Ghana’s fixed income challenge heading into 2026. For now, though, the message from Thursday’s data is clear: when it comes to Ghanaian debt, investors want their money back soon, they want it backed by the government, and they’re willing to accept whatever that preference costs in foregone yield on longer dated securities.