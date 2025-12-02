Treasury Bill Demand Surges Following Policy Rate Cut

Ghana’s money market recorded a sharp rebound in demand following the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) 350 basis point policy rate cut to 18 percent, with investors driving down Treasury bill yields and significantly overshooting government’s funding target at the latest auction.

At Friday’s tender, government raised GH¢5.78 billion, more than double its GH¢2.86 billion target. Yields on the 91 day, 182 day and 364 day bills fell by an average of 10 basis points as the rate cut filtered quickly into short term funding costs. For this week’s auction, the Treasury aims to raise GH¢5.81 billion, suggesting continued reliance on short term securities to meet near term financing needs.

This follows several weeks of undersubscriptions on the money market, where investors had shown reduced appetite for government debt instruments.

Fincap Securities stated in an investor note that the oversubscription signals a strong liquidity response to the central bank’s aggressive easing move. The firm noted that the recent cut fed through to money markets, adding that investors had rotated into government bills as yields adjusted lower.

The rate cut, announced following the Bank’s 127th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, marked a continuation of the easing cycle that has brought cumulative cuts this year to 1,000 basis points. The central bank cited improved inflation dynamics, a stable currency and stronger economic indicators as justification for the decision.

Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama said the committee viewed the recent disinflation progress as very much in line with the disinflation programme, adding that headline inflation has eased to the Bank’s 8 percent central target for the first time since 2021.

Despite the strong auction performance, Treasury bill trading in the secondary market weakened, dropping 33.77 percent to GH¢1.84 billion as investors appeared to hold positions rather than rotate out. Activity in old bonds slipped by 8.54 percent.

Curve dynamics also shifted following the rate cut. Constant Capital said Thursday’s market remained anchored at the front end where demand for 2027 to 2029 bonds remained strong, with Feb 2027s and Feb 2028s trading between 14.50 percent and 14.70 percent. The firm reported pockets of interest further out the curve, including trading in 2038s at around 16 percent, signalling a gradual return of confidence in longer maturities.

Constant Capital noted that momentum is likely to persist in coming sessions, supported by the accommodative policy stance and sustained bidding across short to mid tenor bonds. The brokerage said investors are repositioning for a lower rate environment.

Analysts at Apakan Securities said the rate cut aligns with their expectations and reflects an improving macro backdrop. The firm said inflation is likely to remain within the Bank’s 8 percent plus or minus 2 percent target band through year end, providing scope for additional easing in 2026 if current trends persist.

Apakan said that given the continued easing of price pressures, they anticipate room for further cuts barring adverse shocks.

The Bank of Ghana reinforced its policy shift with an operational adjustment, announcing a return to the 14 day bill as its primary open market instrument.

Dr. Asiama said the move represents a reset to where the central bank is supposed to be operating, arguing that shorter instruments will enhance liquidity management and strengthen monetary policy transmission.

The oversubscription comes after government had struggled to meet its funding targets in recent weeks, with investors showing reduced momentum in their demand for Treasury bills. Market analysts had linked weak demand to competition from alternative investment opportunities offering better returns.

The turnaround in investor sentiment reflects renewed confidence in government securities following the monetary policy adjustment. However, analysts note that sustained demand will depend on maintaining macroeconomic stability and continued progress on inflation management.

The Treasury’s increased borrowing target for this week suggests government remains focused on meeting short term financing obligations through the domestic market while working toward eventual return to international capital markets. Officials have indicated that any Eurobond market re entry will be carefully timed to ensure favourable conditions.

Financial sector observers expect the lower interest rate environment to gradually translate into reduced borrowing costs for businesses and households, potentially supporting broader economic activity. However, they caution that full transmission of policy rate changes to commercial lending rates typically takes several months.

The money market developments come as Ghana continues efforts to stabilize its economy following a challenging period marked by high inflation and currency pressures. The recent policy easing reflects improved fundamentals but also underscores the need for sustained fiscal discipline to maintain investor confidence.