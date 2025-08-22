Traze to Showcase Investment Tools and Education at Mumbai Expo

Global financial educator Traze is set to join top industry leaders at Money Expo India 2025 this weekend in Mumbai.

The two-day event, taking place at the Jio World Convention Centre, brings together investors, fintech innovators, and financial experts from across the region.

The expo offers a platform for Traze to demonstrate its commitment to making investing more accessible and understandable. Through interactive tools and educational content, the company aims to help people feel more confident managing their portfolios and understanding market trends.

Afshin Setoudeh, Global CMO of Traze, emphasized the importance of financial literacy. “Everyone deserves clarity when building their investment future,” he said. “With the right resources, individuals can continuously learn and refine their strategies to meet their financial goals.”

Traze representatives will also lead sessions on tokenized assets and geopolitical risks, examining how global events like elections and inflation influence markets. These talks aim to provide practical insights that help attendees protect and grow their assets.

Visitors to the Traze booth can experience the platform’s user-friendly tools and educational offerings firsthand. The company hopes to empower a new generation of investors in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.