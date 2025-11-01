Travelers Face Rising Costs on Accra to Kumasi Air Route

Flying between Ghana’s two major cities now comes with a significantly higher price tag. Recent checks reveal that a one way ticket on the popular Accra to Kumasi route starts from 800 Ghana Cedis with Africa World Airlines, while competitor Passion Air begins its pricing at 900 Cedis.

The two domestic carriers facilitate daily flights, providing a critical travel link for business and leisure passengers. However, the base fare is just one part of the total cost. Both airlines enforce various fees that can increase the final price, especially for passengers who need to change their travel plans.

Passion Air, for instance, charges a 100 Cedis fee for refunds and flight changes under its basic “Promotion” fare, provided the request is made more than four hours before departure. Africa World Airlines also structures its fares with similar tiers, encouraging passengers to book carefully to avoid no show penalties that can reach 150 Cedis.

Travelers can book flights directly through the airlines’ official websites or mobile apps. Alternatively, reservations can be made by phone through their toll free call centers or in person at designated sales offices and partner travel agencies. Payment options have expanded to include mobile money, bank transfers, and debit or credit cards, making the booking process more accessible for a wider range of customers.