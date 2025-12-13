Trassaco & Six Others Face Comtempt Of Court

Mr. George Lartey and Madam Bortiokor Veronica suing on behalf of the family of late Madam Larteley Kwashie have filed an affidavit at a High Court in Tema citing Trassaco Estate Development and six others for contempt of court.

Which contempt case is coming at the heels of a matter between Madam Larteley Kwashie Family and Asamoah Properties, Elizabeth Mensah, Tawiah Fio Okpelor Sowah, Trassaco Estat Development Co. Ltd and Empire Builders.

The others involved in the contempt case includes Ian David Morris, Ernesto Taricone, Superintendent Nafiu Shitu, Inspector Eric Arhin, DCOP Tuaruka Duuti and Inspector Clement Azuma Abugre.

Madam Larteley Kwashie Family have deposed in their affidavit for a declaration for title to a land in Nmai Dzor, a declaration for trespass by the defendants and an order for general damages for trespass.

They also seek for an order for recovery of possession from Defendants, an order for perpetual injunction on Defendants, their agents or assigns and all persons who claim title through them.

Attached below is the is the writ of summons: