Trasacco Rebuts Nungua Stool Claims, Says Disputed Land Is Government Property Legally Acquired

By Perdita Agyarko

Trasacco Company Limited has rejected allegations made by the Nungua Stool concerning ownership of a disputed parcel of land, describing the claims as false, misleading, and an attempt to distort well-established historical and legal facts.

At a press statement issued in Accra, the company said a recent press conference by the Nungua Stool—read by one Ben Danso—contained “unfounded allegations” aimed at maligning its reputation and misrepresenting the true ownership of the land.

Government Acquisition Dates Back to the 1940s

According to Trasacco, the land at the centre of the controversy forms part of a large area compulsorily acquired by the Government of Ghana from the Nungua Stool around the 1940s for use as Government Agricultural Farms. The company emphasized that the acquisition was formalized under a Government Certificate of Title, leaving the State as the lawful owner for decades.

The statement said it was therefore inaccurate for any person or group to suggest that the Nungua Stool maintains allodial or residual rights over the entire tract, as the land has remained under state ownership up to 2010.

Portions Returned to Stool, Others Retained by Government

Trasacco explained that in 2010 the Government returned part of the acquired land to the Stool as part of a national policy to release unused lands. However, it retained other portions, from which Trasacco later secured 57 acres through what it described as a lawful transaction.

The company stressed that its land is not stool land, is unrelated to Topkings, and is unaffected by any court ruling cited by the Stool in its press conference.

Court Judgments Misrepresented

Responding to references made to a judgment asserting stool ownership over portions of land, Trasacco noted that the same judgment affirmed that 114 acres remained government property. It said its 57-acre parcel was carved from this government-retained land.

“Any attempt to lay claim to this land is legally untenable and amounts to an effort to appropriate government property,” the statement said.

Company Denies Police Bias Claims

Trasacco also rejected claims that the police were acting in its favour, insisting officers only intervened after its workers were attacked and threatened by armed individuals, some claiming to be operatives of National Security.

It said the police acted professionally, restoring calm and preventing potential violence—contrary to claims that law enforcement was supporting Trasacco’s activities.

Commitment to Lawful Development

The company highlighted its record of compliance with Ghanaian laws, its investment in legitimate development projects, and its contributions to employment and the national economy. It dismissed suggestions of land grabbing, stating that its ongoing work is fully backed by government documentation and legal protection.

Reaffirming the Facts

Trasacco concluded by urging the public to rely on verified historical records rather than “sensationalized and misleading” claims. The company reiterated five key points: the land was government-acquired in the 1940s; only part was returned to the Stool in 2010; Trasacco acquired its parcel from the government-retained section; claims by the Stool are legally unfounded; and the police were only called in to prevent violence.

The company pledged to continue operating as a law-abiding corporate entity while cooperating with all legitimate authorities.