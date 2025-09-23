Tension is escalating in the protracted land dispute between Trasacco Estates Development Company Limited and the Muhajirun African American Islamic Institute (MAAII), after suspected landguards believed to be acting for Trasacco allegedly stormed a residential house occupied by teachers and pupils of the Institute with bottles of petrol and matches, last Friday September 19, 2025.

According to eyewitnesses, the men attempted to set the house ablaze in the early hours of the week but fled after police arrived at the scene.

The attackers reportedly destroyed windows and louvre blades of the building before escaping.

Teachers living in the house with the children and their 78 years old lady said they had previously received several threats from the group to vacate the property or risk it being torched.

Escaping this ransacking and brutality resulted in her brutal fall as the old lady being helped to climbed the demolished walls which were pulled down by the national security.

“We were terrified because they came ready with petrol and matches. If not for the timely intervention of the police, we don’t know what would have happened to us and the children,” one teacher recounted.

The teachers and pupils say they now live in fear and are appealing to the government for protection.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a long-standing tussle over the ownership of land in the area.

The Muhajirun African American Islamic Institute Association has accused Trasacco of shifting its position on the matter several times.

According to the Association, the company initially claimed that the residents had no land, only to later concede that they possessed 26 acres recorded since 1981—an area Trasacco maintains does not overlap with its holdings.

The Association insists otherwise, pointing to its old houses—now partly occupied by schoolchildren—as physical evidence of long-term settlement predating Trasacco’s claims.

They further indicated that the company has already demolished more than 45 houses belonging to their members until they, MAAII Muslims , obtain a police report that confirms their ownership of the Land, including the existing old house area, Trasacco demolition put a stop to the remaining house.

Thinking that there’s a change of government and some Ghanian leaders are controlled by political and financial waves, and is attempting to erase the remaining structures to wipe out proof of their presence as a first party.

“We have valid documents, including TDC letters, confirming our ownership. Trasacco cannot use intimidation, financial influence and force (to acquire )and take what rightfully belongs to us,” the Association said in a statement.

Trasacco has yet to respond to the latest allegations of the attempted arson attack.

Meanwhile, community members and human rights advocates have called on authorities to step in urgently to prevent further escalation, warning that the volatile situation could endanger lives if not resolved peacefully, as some of the victims of 45 houses of the muslims, demolished by trasacco in pain have bitterly in mind to collapse trasacco company in Ghana with the last drop of their blood and the blood of their unborn generation.

The Muslim community is very peaceful and remains at peace despite the humiliation and oppression of trasacco and their connivance.

They believe that Allah The Almighty is in control and trust in the resetting Ghana agenda to abolish corruption would favour them.