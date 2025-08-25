Trasacco Encroachment Trigger Police-5BN Standoff at Pantang

A heated confrontation erupted at Pantang in the Adentan municipality after residents accused real estate giant Trasacco of deploying armed soldiers from the 5th Battalion of Infantry (5BN) to forcibly seize a parcel of land.

According to a petition filed by landowner Mr. Philip Okpoti Nai, Trasacco allegedly moved in with excavators and heavily armed personnel to take possession of his registered property.

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command, led by DCOP Mr. Duti Tuaruka, responded swiftly to the complaint and arrested workers operating on the site.

However, the intervention escalated into a standoff when the soldiers resisted the police order, disrupting activities in the area.

The situation was later diffused after the Chief of Defence Staff directed the 5BN troops to return to barracks.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Nai alleged that Trasacco had earlier attempted to buy his land but resorted to force after he declined. He produced a land certificate showing he lawfully purchased the property from the Agbawe Kplenwe Family of La, with his interest duly registered at the Lands Commission.

Regional officers of the Lands Commission reportedly confirmed the land belongs to him.

In corroboration, Nii Shika Gborbilor II, Chief of Okatabanman and a principal member of the Agbawe Kplenwe Family, maintained that the disputed land legitimately belongs to Mr. Nai.

He explained that while Trasacco acquired a different parcel of land years ago through his grandfather, the Pantang land in contention had already been sold by his late father, Nii Sowah Okataban II, former Chief of Adentan, to Mr. Nai.

“The family will testify against Trasacco if the matter proceeds to court. How can someone come from Italy to disturb us on land that is not theirs?” Nii Shika stressed.

The matter is expected to head to court as security authorities and traditional leaders prepare to defend ownership rights over the contested Pantang lands.