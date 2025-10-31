Transport Union Commends GOIL for Decades Long Partnership and Quality

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has praised GOIL PLC for maintaining high fuel quality standards and nurturing a partnership with the transport sector that’s lasted more than six decades, demonstrating a relationship that both sides say goes beyond simple commercial transactions.

The commendation came during a courtesy call by GOIL executives to the GPRTU leadership at the Trades Union Congress headquarters in Accra, where both organizations reaffirmed their commitment to what they described as a mutually beneficial alliance built on trust and shared national interest.

Dr. Marcus Deo Dake, GOIL’s Chief Operating Officer, led the delegation which included Emmanuel Agyiri, Head of Fuels Marketing; Ing. Joshua Duodu, Head of Technical and Special Products Marketing; Robert Kyere, Head of Corporate Affairs; and Desmond Asati, Public Relations Manager.

The GPRTU National Chairman, Nana Nimako Bresiamah, welcomed the team and didn’t hold back in his praise of GOIL’s fuel quality. He urged the company to expand its retail network, specifically requesting a service station in Agona in the Ashanti Region and other areas currently underserved by the oil marketing company’s infrastructure.

It’s a practical request that reflects the realities faced by commercial drivers who often have to travel considerable distances to find reliable fuel stations, particularly in rural communities where many oil marketing companies don’t bother to establish a presence.

Responding to the union’s commendations, Dr. Dake conveyed greetings from Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Edward Abambire Bawa, emphasizing that GOIL’s operations extend beyond profit maximization to encompass a national service mandate.

“For more than sixty years, GOIL has worked hand in hand with the GPRTU and its members. GOIL cannot thrive without you,” Dr. Dake reportedly said during the meeting.

He highlighted what GOIL describes as the superior quality of its additivated fuels, which the company claims provide longer mileage, better engine protection, and improved performance at competitive prices. Whether these claims translate to actual cost savings for commercial drivers would depend on real world usage patterns, but the relationship between GPRTU and GOIL suggests transport operators have found value in the company’s products over the years.

Dr. Dake also touched on GOIL’s ownership structure, noting that the Government of Ghana owns 34.23% of shares, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust holds 25%, Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company owns 20.03%, and private investors control 20.74%. This makes GOIL unique among major oil marketing companies operating in Ghana, as local individuals and institutions can own shares in the enterprise.

“When you buy from GOIL, you are not enriching an individual; you are building Ghana. Every purchase is a direct investment in the nation’s growth,” Dr. Dake stated, framing fuel purchases as an act of economic patriotism.

Emmanuel Agyiri reaffirmed GOIL’s commitment to expanding its retail network to bring fuels and lubricants closer to consumers. Ing. Joshua Duodu added that GOIL lubricants meet world class standards and carry endorsements from leading Original Equipment Manufacturers for their viscosity and performance characteristics.

The meeting also drew attendance from Emmanuel Nii Ankrah, GPRTU National Vice Chairman; Jacob Odae, First National Trustee; Alhaji Abass Moro, Head of Communications; Sly Tetteh, Greater Accra Regional Vice President; and Robert Darko, Industrial Relations Officer. Duncan Amoah, Executive Director of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, was also present.

The GPRTU, founded on May 19, 1967, represents commercial drivers, porters, guards and commercial vehicle owners across all 16 regions of Ghana. As a member of the Ghana Trades Union Congress, it plays an important role in regulating working conditions within the transport sector and providing financial assistance to members in need.

The courtesy call underscores the importance of maintaining strong relationships between oil marketing companies and their largest commercial customers. For GOIL, keeping the transport union satisfied matters significantly, given that commercial vehicles consume substantial volumes of petroleum products daily.

Whether this longstanding partnership will translate into increased market share for GOIL remains to be seen, particularly as competition intensifies among oil marketing companies operating in Ghana. GOIL operates more than 440 petrol stations, the largest retail network in Ghana, but maintaining that leadership position requires constant attention to service quality and strategic expansion.

The company’s emphasis on its national service mandate and local ownership may resonate with patriotic Ghanaians, but commercial drivers ultimately make fueling decisions based on price, quality, convenience, and service reliability. The GPRTU’s continued endorsement suggests GOIL is meeting those practical requirements, at least for now.