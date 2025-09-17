Transport Ministry Pledges Solution as Railway Strike Looms

Ghana’s transport sector faces potential disruption as the Railway Workers Union prepares nationwide strike action over 12 months of unpaid salaries, while the Transport Ministry offers eleventh-hour intervention promises.

The Ministry of Transport pledged to resolve outstanding salary arrears affecting railway workers just hours before the union’s September 22 deadline, marking a dramatic escalation in labor tensions that could paralyze Ghana’s rail operations.

The Railway Workers Union of Ghana, part of the Trades Union Congress, formally notified authorities of planned strike action on September 30, 2025, unless the Ghana Railway Company Limited resolves 12 months of unpaid salaries dating back to October 2024.

Union General Secretary Benjamin Essuman confirmed workers across Tema, Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, and Tarkwa would participate in coordinated action targeting key government institutions, including the Ministry of Transport, Parliament, and Railway Development Authority before concluding at TUC headquarters.

The union’s formal notice to Greater Accra Regional Police Command highlighted severe worker distress from non-payment since October 2024, citing financial hardship, health complications, broken homes, and disruption of children’s education.

This crisis represents the latest chapter in Ghana’s chronic railway sector challenges, with workers previously threatening strikes in May 2025 over seven-month arrears and again in August 2023 over three-month salary delays plus unpaid SSNIT contributions exceeding one year.

The pattern reveals systemic funding problems within Ghana Railway Company Limited, which has struggled to maintain operations while meeting payroll obligations. Over 900 railway staff members have been affected by recurring salary delays throughout 2025.

Workers invoked Sections 160 and 171 of the Labour Act in their strike notice, providing legal framework for their industrial action while assuring authorities of peaceful demonstrations requiring police security support.

The timing coincides with Ghana’s broader fiscal challenges, as the country manages debt restructuring while maintaining essential public services. Railway workers join growing lists of public sector employees experiencing payment delays amid government revenue constraints.

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nipke’s intervention comes after union complaints about inadequate government response to previous appeals. The ministry’s commitment to resolving arrears represents critical last-minute negotiations to prevent transport disruption.

Railway operations disruption would significantly impact cargo movement between Tema Port and inland destinations, affecting supply chains for manufactured goods, agricultural products, and mining equipment across key economic corridors.

The union’s coordinated approach targeting multiple government institutions signals strategic pressure designed to force immediate action rather than prolonged negotiations. Workers expressed willingness to halt all operations if concrete payment solutions fail to materialize.

Ghana’s railway infrastructure serves crucial economic functions linking major industrial centers, making strike action potentially disruptive to manufacturing, mining, and agricultural sectors dependent on rail transport for cost-effective cargo movement.

The crisis highlights broader challenges facing Ghana’s transport infrastructure development, where ambitious railway expansion plans contrast sharply with basic operational funding shortfalls affecting existing services.

Public sector wage bill pressures continue testing government fiscal discipline as various worker groups demand timely payments while authorities balance expenditure priorities against revenue constraints and debt service obligations.