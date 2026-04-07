Transport Ministry Officials to Inspect 100 Buses at Tema Port

Officials from the Transport Ministry and its agencies will this week visit the Tema Port to inspect the arrival of the 100 buses from Egypt.

The ministry’s officials expected to be at the port are the Transport Minister, Joseph Nikpe Bukari; his deputy, Dorcas Affo-Toffey; the Managing Director of Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL), Kale Cesar Esq.; his deputy, Haroun Apaw-Wiredu; and other directors from the Transport Ministry and MMTL.

The inspections come days after the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, announced the arrival of a new fleet of buses aimed at reducing ongoing road transport difficulties across the country.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, March 5, the minister addressed the situation and outlined steps being taken to improve public transport.

He said that the government had begun receiving buses as part of a broader plan to expand capacity and ease pressure on commuters.

According to him, the newly delivered buses are part of a larger procurement of 300 vehicles intended to strengthen the public transport system and improve mobility nationwide.

He further explained the timeline for the remaining deliveries, adding that “another batch of 100 will arrive in August, with the last batch of 100 arriving in November”.

Background

In February 2026, the Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, revealed the government has announced a major boost to the nation’s public transport system, with the first fleet of 100 new buses set to arrive by the first week of April 2026.

Madam Affo-Toffey, who is also the MP for Jomoro, said in an interview with Onua News that it was part of a broader commitment to add over 300 buses to the Metro Mass Transit (MMT) fleet within the year.

The deputy minister emphasised that the government is working tirelessly to address the transportation deficit in the country.

“We have been to Egypt, India, and Dubai to procure buses to augment MMT operations,” she stated.

“The arrival of these first 100 mini-buses in March proves that we are not sitting idle or unconcerned about the struggles the masses face regarding transport,” she said.

The new buses

The initiative is strategically timed to modernise public transit and reduce heavy reliance on “trotro” services ahead of the busy Easter festive season.

The new 29-seater buses are not just standard transit vehicles; the minister describes them as “smartphones on wheels” due to their advanced technological integration.

She explained that the buses are designed to improve passenger experience and operational oversight with key features like onboard phone charging ports for passengers, a “Tap n’ Go” automated ticketing system for contactless transactions and Real-Time Tracking Passenger Information Systems (RTPI) allowing commuters to track arrival times and reduce waiting periods.

It also has advanced fleet telematics monitoring systems to track routes and analyse driver behaviour in real-time.

Miss Affo-Toffey outlined a strict maintenance routine to avoid the trend of new buses falling into disrepair.

She indicated that manufacturers and investors will be directly involved in the maintenance of the fleet for the first 12 months.

MMT workshop offices across the country are also going to be equipped with spare parts to ensure rapid repairs.

Likewise, local MMT engineers will undergo intensive training during the 12-month grace period to take over full technical management of the fleet.

The deputy minister also reported successful engagements with the private sector, noting that additional private-led bus arrivals are expected between March and April.

She noted that these efforts are aimed at creating a “sustainable and appealing alternative to private car ownership”.

The Jomoro lawmaker appealed for public patience, urging citizens to remain calm and support the administration’s “Resetting Agenda” for the transport sector.

By Timothy Antwi-Otoo|3news.com|Ghana