Transport Minister Announces Multipurpose Terminal Two at Kotoka Airport

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe has revealed government plans to transform Terminal 2 at Kotoka International Airport into a multipurpose facility serving both domestic and international passengers. The project aims to address persistent congestion challenges affecting Terminal 3 during peak travel periods.

Speaking before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday during public hearings at Parliament House, Nikpe outlined the technical scope of the initiative. The project includes construction of a connecting concourse linking Terminals 2 and 3, enabling seamless passenger movement between the facilities. He described the transformation as a high priority government initiative designed to optimize existing airport infrastructure rather than undertaking costly new terminal construction.

The minister explained that Terminal 3 experiences significant overcrowding during evening hours while Terminal 2 remains substantially underused during the same periods. He stated that the connecting concourse will facilitate traffic redistribution, allowing international passengers to utilize both terminals based on operational capacity rather than artificial restrictions. The design envisions Terminal 2 evolving from its current limited domestic role into a full service facility handling arrivals and departures for both categories of travelers.

According to Nikpe, implementation of the repurposing project is scheduled for 2026. Once completed, the enhanced Terminal 2 will improve passenger comfort and operational efficiency across the entire airport complex. He emphasized that the transformation represents practical problem solving rather than expansion for its own sake, targeting documented bottlenecks that frustrate travelers and airlines during busy travel windows.

The minister told PAC members that the multipurpose terminal concept reflects government commitment to improving Ghana’s aviation infrastructure through strategic upgrades. He noted that international passengers will benefit from expanded options and reduced wait times as both terminals share passenger loads more equitably. The project forms part of broader efforts to position Ghana as a preferred aviation hub within the West African region.

Terminal 2 currently handles primarily domestic flights alongside limited regional connections. The facility opened years before Terminal 3, which was specifically designed for international traffic and features more modern amenities. However, passenger volumes at Kotoka International Airport have grown substantially beyond original projections, creating operational pressures that existing configurations cannot adequately manage during peak periods.

The connecting concourse represents the most significant architectural element of the transformation. Engineering designs must accommodate secure passenger flow between terminals while maintaining separation between domestic and international zones as required by customs and immigration regulations. The structure will incorporate moving walkways and climate control to ensure comfortable transit for passengers transferring between facilities or accessing services in either terminal.

Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), which operates Kotoka International Airport, developed the conversion plan in response to increasing passenger traffic patterns. Airport management identified Terminal 2’s underutilization as an inefficiency that could be corrected through relatively modest infrastructure investment compared to building entirely new terminal capacity. The multipurpose approach allows Ghana to leverage existing assets more effectively while deferring major capital expenditures.

The PAC public hearings examine the Auditor General’s reports on public accounts for Ghana’s ministries, departments and agencies covering the year ending December 31, 2024. The committee sessions, which began Monday, January 12 and concluded Tuesday, January 13, scrutinize government spending and accountability across various sectors. Multiple ministers and institutional heads appeared before the committee to address questions about financial management and project implementation.

Previous terminal development at Kotoka International Airport has faced questions about cost overruns and completion timelines. The Terminal 3 expansion project experienced delays and budget revisions before finally opening to full operations. PAC members have historically examined airport infrastructure projects closely, seeking assurances that public funds deliver promised outcomes within reasonable timeframes and budgets.

The Transport Ministry has emphasized that the Terminal 2 repurposing follows a phased implementation strategy. Initial phases focus on interior renovations and infrastructure upgrades necessary to handle international passenger processing. Subsequent phases will address the connecting concourse construction and integration of operational systems across both terminals. This staged approach aims to minimize disruption to current airport operations while progressively expanding capacity.

Airport congestion affects Ghana’s tourism competitiveness and business travel appeal. International visitors frequently cite overcrowded terminals and long processing times as negative aspects of travel through Accra. Airlines operating at Kotoka International Airport have also raised concerns about ground delays and gate availability during peak hours, particularly for evening departures concentrated in narrow time windows.

The multipurpose terminal concept has been under discussion within Ghana’s aviation sector for several years. Previous administrations explored various approaches to addressing capacity constraints at Kotoka International Airport, including proposals for entirely new terminal buildings. The current government’s approach prioritizes maximizing utility from existing infrastructure before committing to greenfield construction projects requiring substantially larger investments.

As the 2026 implementation timeline approaches, attention will focus on contract awards, construction schedules and budget allocations for the Terminal 2 transformation. The project’s success will depend on effective coordination between GACL, the Transport Ministry, contractors and regulatory agencies overseeing airport operations and passenger safety standards.