Transport fares to rise 20 percent from June 2

Commercial transport operators say fares across Ghana will rise 20 percent from 2 June, blaming higher fuel prices and operational costs, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) announced.

The union and allied transport groups said the increase covers intracity trotro services, intercity travel and shared taxis nationwide.

Operators said the decision followed consultations with members and stakeholders, driven by sustained fuel price increases and the rising cost of spare parts such as tyres, batteries and engine oil.

GPRTU Deputy Public Relations Officer Samuel Amoah said drivers and vehicle owners faced severe financial pressure that made continued operations difficult without a fare review. He said operators had held off in anticipation of government action on fuel prices, but conditions had forced their hand.

The unions said updated fare charts would be posted at lorry stations before implementation and urged passengers to pay only approved rates. They warned drivers and station managers against overcharging and said monitoring teams would work with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service to enforce compliance.

Operators acknowledged the burden on commuters but said they had exhausted all alternatives. They renewed calls for government support, including tax relief on spare parts and measures to stabilise fuel prices.

The adjustment is likely to raise household transport costs and could push up the prices of goods and services nationwide. In April, the union suspended a planned increase after the government reduced fuel prices.