Transparency International Ghana Inducts Six Distinguished Professionals

Transparency International Ghana (TI-Ghana) has inducted six distinguished professionals into its membership to strengthen anti-corruption operations and broaden organizational expertise.

The local chapter of Transparency International (TI), the world’s leading civil society movement against corruption, held its 13th Annual Membership Meeting in Accra where it welcomed the new members. TI-Ghana was formerly known as Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII).

The inductees include Mr Joseph Whittal, Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and Dr Eric Oduro Osae, a lawyer and chartered accountant specializing in internal auditing. Mr Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), also joined the membership.

Three additional professionals completed the cohort. Dr Abigail Nyarko Codjoe Denkyi-Kwarteng serves as Acting Director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and practices as a medical doctor. Mrs Beauty Emefa Narteh brings experience as Executive Director of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC). Dr Samuel Bediako-Asante rounds out the group as a managing consultant.

The Reverend Dr Emmanuel K. Ansah, TI-Ghana Board Chairman, commended the inductees and expressed confidence in their professional backgrounds. He told attendees that the organization will rely on their collective experience and dedication to advance shared anti-corruption objectives.

Rev Ansah emphasized that corruption threatens development, human rights, and global stability. He affirmed TI-Ghana’s commitment to combating corruption through research, advocacy, and direct action at all levels of society.

The chairman announced plans for a Periodic Anti-Corruption Engagement Series designed to foster deeper dialogue between members and the secretariat. “As we move forward, let us remain united and courageous champions of integrity, defenders of truth, and models of ethical leadership,” Rev Ansah stated. “Together, we can shape a nation where integrity leads, transparency governs, and accountability defines public life.”

Mrs Mary Awelana Addah, TI-Ghana Executive Director, outlined the organization’s strategic direction for the next five years. The plan prioritizes intensifying anti-corruption education through media partnerships, youth engagement, and stakeholder capacity building initiatives.

She revealed that TI-Ghana will address electoral corruption and campaign financing while empowering traditional authorities and faith-based organizations to speak against corrupt practices. The organization plans to expand Youth Integrity Clubs and launch targeted campaigns nurturing integrity values from an early age.

Mrs Addah explained that TI-Ghana will pursue Ghana-specific systemic reforms through partnerships with civil society and private sector organizations. “We plan to establish a consulting unit for ethics and integrity training, supported by the Alliance for Integrity Hub,” she said.

Research will anchor the organization’s work, with at least two major studies planned annually to uncover corruption-related gaps. TI-Ghana will also invest in staff development aligned with global good practices and strengthen its international presence in coming years.

The annual meeting reviewed activities from 2024 and 2025 while developing strategies to combat corruption and strengthen integrity systems in 2026. Members renewed their commitment to building a corruption-free society where people and institutions operate with accountability, transparency, and integrity.

TI-Ghana’s Board and members thanked partners and donors for their continued support. Global Affairs Canada, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and the European Union (EU) received special recognition. The Centre for International Private Enterprises (CIPE), Global Financial Intelligence (GFI), the TI Secretariat, GDCA, and the Friends of Denmark project also earned appreciation for their collaboration and confidence in the organization.

The 13th Annual Membership Meeting combined online and in-person participation. Members concluded the gathering by pledging to make corruption an unattractive and high-risk venture while leveraging relationships with state and non-state institutions to strengthen anti-corruption frameworks and build collaborative strategic capacity.