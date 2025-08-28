Transformational Leadership Key to Ghana’s Future, Says Oppong-Fosu

Dr. Akwasi Opong-Fosu, a leading local governance expert and Chair of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Board, is calling for a dramatic shift in Ghana’s leadership culture. In a passionate memorandum to the nation’s intellectuals, he urged a move away from transactional politics toward a transformative approach that prioritizes vision and unity.

“Ghana can’t afford to keep running on survival politics,” Dr. Opong-Fosu said. “We need leaders who inspire hope and build a future for all, not just a few.”

He criticized the monetization of elections, where financial power overshadows competence, leading to weakened institutions and eroded public trust. “When money buys leadership, ordinary Ghanaians lose,” he added.

He also highlighted the environmental toll of illegal mining (galamsey), which has devastated rivers and farmlands. “This isn’t just about nature it’s about our health and livelihoods,” he warned, calling it an existential threat.

Dr. Opong-Fosu proposed transformational leadership as the solution, pointing to nations like Singapore and Malaysia, which rose through visionary governance. “Transformational leaders don’t just manage; they inspire, innovate, and unite,” he said, emphasizing empathy and accountability as key traits.

He called on Ghana’s intellectuals to lead the charge by advocating for reforms, mentoring young leaders, and fostering civic responsibility through research and public engagement. “Intellectuals are our nation’s conscience,” he noted. “They must guide us toward change.”

To make this vision reality, he suggested three steps: a national dialogue to redefine leadership, a framework to evaluate leaders on vision and integrity, and training programs to build transformative skills. “These are urgent steps to unlock Ghana’s potential,” he stressed.

Dr. Opong-Fosu concluded with a hopeful challenge: “Ghana stands at a crossroads. We can choose stagnation or transformation. Let’s choose leaders who dream big and put people first. The future is ours to shape.”