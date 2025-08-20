“Transform Education to Transform the World” – Dr. Abu Bako Urges Educators at GATE Launch

Dr. Abu Bako, Founding President and Global Executive Chairman of the Lagos-Rhema Foundation for Leadership Resource Development, delivered a powerful keynote address at the official launch of the Global Association of Transformational Educators (GATE).

His speech emphasized the urgent need to revolutionize education by nurturing the unique potential in every individual and reclaiming societal gates of influence.

Key Takeaways from Dr. Bako’s Address:

1. Education Must Draw Out the Best, Not Impose Uniformity

Dr. Bako stressed that true education—rooted in the Latin “educare”(to draw out)—should focus on extracting the divine potential within each person rather than enforcing a factory-style, one-size-fits-all approach.

“You are not just teachers; you are transformational educators. Your role is to draw out the God-given deposit in every

learner, not to mass-produce carbon copies.”

2. The “8 Gates” Society Must Possess

Highlighting the sectors where educators must exert influence, Dr. Bako outlined eight critical societal gates:

– Family Gate (foundational values)

– Belief Systems Gate (worldviews and mindset transformation)

– Governance & Leadership Gate (policy and nation-building)

– Economy & Development Gate (resource management for societal good)

– Education & Training Gate (individualized talent development)

– Science & Technology Gate (innovation for restoration)

– Media & Communication Gate (transformative awareness)

– Arts, Sports & Culture Gate (holistic citizen development)

“You are the gate that transforms all gates. Stop being an employee—be a deployee! When you’re deployed, you don’t return without victory.”

3. The Crisis in Modern Education

Dr. Bako lamented systemic failures, including:

– 260 million out-of-school children globally, with Nigeria among the worst affected.

– 70% of 10-year-olds in low-income nations cannot read.

– Colonial-era curricula still dominate, stifling indigenous knowledge.

– Underpaid, burnt-out teachers relegated to “salt money” salaries (from Latin salarium).

“Why are we still printing textbooks abroad decades after independence? Why do we

prioritize colonial content over our own knowledge systems?”

4. Call to Action: Disrupt, Innovate, Deploy

– Bio-Convergence Revolution: Move beyond Industrial Revolution models; integrate life-based, quantum-learning approaches.

– Curriculum Reform: Engage indigenous elders to document and teach local wisdom.

– Multiple Income Streams for Educators: Teachers should have 7-8 revenue sources beyond salaries.

– Classrooms Aren’t Enough: Leverage AI and technology to reach remote learners.

“The world is pregnant with you. You outpaced 6 billion competitors just to be born—now go and transform your sphere!”

Final Charge

Dr. Bako left attendees with a rallying cry:

“You are an instrument of transformation, not an article for decoration. If education is broken, you are the repairers. Gate is a call to invade systems with purpose!”

At the sidelines of the official launch of the GATE in Accra over the weekend, governance and public policy expert Dr. Solomon Appiah, PhD, highlighted Ghana’s critical employability gap—a key challenge distinct from unemployment. Dr. Appiah, also Founder of the Sonosis Learning Initiative, explained that while Ghana produces numerous graduates, many lack the skills demanded by the market, leading to lucrative roles being filled by expatriates. “The issue isn’t the quantity of graduates but their alignment with industry needs,” he noted. He emphasized that strategic collaboration between educators, industry, and government—with GATE as a catalyst—can refine curricula, retain

economic value, and improve talent management. “When training institutions and the market work closely, we can ensure high-paying jobs benefit Ghanaians first,” he asserted.

TUC Welcomes GATE Initiative, Calls for Transformational Change in Ghana’s Education System

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has officially welcomed the launch of the Ghanaian Association of Transformational Educators (GATE), describing it as a critical step toward addressing the declining standards of education and moral values in schools.

Speaking at the launch event on behalf of TUC Secretary-General Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, Mrs. Gifty Abena Turkson, Head of Industrial Relations, emphasized the

urgent need for ethical reform in Ghana’s educational sector.

“The behaviors we see among some students today—fighting on the streets, disrespect for authority—do not reflect the proud legacy of Ghana’s education system,” she stated. “Our nation has produced leaders who excel globally, yet our current system is being denigrated by misconduct and poor standards.”

Mrs. Turkson expressed concern over reports of unprofessional conduct among some teachers, stressing that transformation must begin with educators themselves. “Quality education is not just about academic knowledge; it is about instilling values, skills, and principles that will shape responsible future leaders,” she added.

She commended GATE for its commitment to driving change but urged stakeholders to move beyond rhetoric. “This launch must not be just another event. We need real implementation—visible improvements in classrooms and in the character of students.”

Calling for collaboration between educators, government, and unions, she said: “We must reset our approach to education. The TUC stands ready to support this transformation, but success depends on all stakeholders playing their part.”

On behalf of the TUC leadership, Mrs. Turkson extended a formal welcome to GATE, pledging partnership to ensure sustainable progress in Ghana’s education sector.

“The children of today are the leaders of tomorrow. If we fail to give them the right foundation, we fail our nation,” she concluded.

Speaking in an interview, Franklin Kwertey, President of the Global Association of Transformational Educators (GATE), called for a major restructuring of Ghana’s educational sector, emphasizing the need to address welfare issues and improve teaching standards. In a recent interview, he highlighted the failure of existing educational philosophies and stressed the importance of returning to foundational principles rooted in biblical values..

Kwertey explained that GATE was established to equip teachers with transformative skills, enhance their welfare, and integrate technology into classrooms. The association is rolling out

nationwide training programs to empower educators, instill core values, and modernize teaching methods for better learning outcomes.

“We want to do things differently—transforming teachers, refining their skills, and ensuring they enter classrooms fully prepared,” he stated. Through these initiatives, GATE aims to revitalize Ghana’s education system by fostering excellence in teaching and learning.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from educators, policymakers, and stakeholders to drive GATE’s mission of fostering transformational education worldwide.

About GATE: The Global Association of Transformational Educators (GATE) is an Association made up of teachers, educators, trainers and all who value education which is locally relevant and globally connected and aims becoming a sovereign aSsOciation in Ghana enhancing the general welfare of peoples through education, transformation and development.

GATE Would also collaborate with organizations and governments both locally and globally to offer quality StrategiC proprams to teachers and ducators, as well as educational employees. It will also join affiliate associations and other international confederations.

By Kingsley Asiedu