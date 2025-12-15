Transaction Monitoring Critical For Ghana’s Fight Against Money Laundering

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) have emphasized that effective monitoring and reporting of suspicious transactions remains essential to Anti-Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Countering Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) effectiveness and compliance in Ghana. Accountable Institutions (AIs) are required to establish efficient transaction monitoring programmes to facilitate the identification and reporting of suspicious activities.

The guidelines issued by the central bank detail that financial institutions must adopt a risk based approach to customer due diligence and transaction monitoring. The Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism and the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction Guideline issued by the Bank of Ghana outlines obligations including money laundering red flags, enhanced due diligence for high risk clients, and transaction monitoring procedures. Accountable institutions must appoint an Anti-Money Laundering Reporting Officer to oversee compliance.

Under Ghana’s AML framework, banks are required to file Suspicious Transaction Reports with the Financial Intelligence Centre whenever they know, suspect or have reasonable grounds to suspect that funds are proceeds of crime. The threshold for reporting is intentionally low, with suspicion rather than proof being sufficient to trigger mandatory reporting obligations. This design ensures the system errs on the side of caution in preventing financial crimes.

Recent challenges have exposed weaknesses in transaction monitoring systems across financial institutions. Many banks rely heavily on rule based thresholds that flag only single large transactions rather than advanced behavioural analytics. Fraud networks exploit this gap by structuring transactions into smaller tranches or cycling funds rapidly across multiple accounts to avoid detection. Experts argue that only dynamic behaviour based monitoring systems can detect sophisticated schemes early.

The Bank of Ghana’s guidelines require institutions to apply enhanced due diligence where the risk of money laundering or terrorist financing is higher, including situations involving unusual transaction patterns, large foreign inflows, or activities inconsistent with a customer’s known economic background. A customer with no discernible income stream suddenly receiving large or repeated foreign transfers should automatically trigger heightened scrutiny under current regulations.

The Financial Intelligence Centre has instituted measures to improve Ghana’s AML/CFT regime through modern technology software called go-AML, which has increased the filing of Suspicious Transactions Reports from reporting entities. The centre employs skilled staff who work continuously to address outstanding money laundering and terrorist financing related issues through collaboration with law enforcement agencies, regulators, reporting entities and the private sector.

The Bank of Ghana has directed all banks and financial institutions to report every case of fraud directly to the central bank, including both attempted and successful fraud, with institutions required to submit monthly reports even if no fraud occurred. The central bank noted that the rise in digital banking has made the financial system more vulnerable to fraud as criminals constantly find new ways to trick customers and steal money.

The Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 strengthens the regulatory framework by placing responsibility on payment service providers including banks to ensure the integrity of electronic transactions. The act empowers the Bank of Ghana to issue directives where payment systems are used in ways that threaten financial stability or consumer protection.

Compliance with AML/CFT regulations carries serious consequences for violations. Non-compliance can result in fines from the Bank of Ghana or Securities and Exchange Commission, account freezes or asset forfeiture, criminal prosecution including imprisonment, and reputational damage with exclusion from global payment networks. Since 2022, the Bank of Ghana has intensified sanctions for failures related to Suspicious Transaction Reports and customer due diligence.

Ghana enacted the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 to address deficiencies in previous legislation and align with international standards, which enabled Ghana to exit the Financial Action Task Force Grey List. The law criminalizes money laundering, mandates customer due diligence, and requires suspicious transaction reporting for accountable institutions including banks, fintechs and cryptocurrency providers.

Financial institutions must maintain transaction records for at least five years after cessation of customer relationships or transactions. Enhanced due diligence is required for high risk customers including politically exposed persons and complex corporate structures. The regulations emphasize automated systems for monitoring suspicious patterns and threshold based monitoring for specific transaction types.

The effectiveness of Ghana’s anti-money laundering regime depends on sustained cooperation between regulatory authorities, financial institutions and law enforcement agencies. Experts emphasize that prevention through robust transaction monitoring remains more effective than reactive enforcement after funds have already been moved or withdrawn.