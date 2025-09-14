Trailer Driver’s Evasive Action Turns Fatal at Cape Coast Highway

A trailer driver’s attempt to avoid an overtaking vehicle resulted in one death when his truck overturned at Nkanfoa junction on the Cape Coast-Accra highway on Saturday, adding to the mounting toll of road accidents on Ghana’s major highways.

The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed that the accident occurred at 10:15 a.m. on September 13, 2025, involving a trailer with registration number AW 3475-21 loaded with bales of secondhand clothing bound for Abidjan.

Fire service rescue teams from the Central Regional Headquarters responded to the emergency call and arrived at the scene at 10:24 a.m., finding the trailer lying on its passenger side with goods scattered across the roadway.

According to the driver’s account, he was traveling from Accra to Abidjan when he swerved off the road while attempting to avoid an overtaking Sprinter bus. The evasive maneuver caused the heavily loaded trailer to lose control and overturn.

Initial rescue efforts focused on recovering the vehicle and clearing the highway, but further search and rescue operations revealed a tragic discovery. One victim, identified as a male, was found buried in sand beneath the overturned truck.

The deceased was retrieved by the fire rescue team and handed over to the Ghana Police Service, who transported the body to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital. A towing truck was engaged to recover the overturned trailer and clear the accident scene.

The incident represents another tragic addition to Ghana’s road safety crisis, occurring just one week after a devastating accident at Kromantse on the same Cape Coast-Accra highway claimed eight lives and injured five others in a collision between a Mercedes Benz and a Hino truck.

Ghana’s major highways have experienced a concerning pattern of fatal accidents in 2025, with the Cape Coast-Accra corridor proving particularly dangerous. The Atwedie stretch of the Kumasi-Accra highway also witnessed a tragic accident in July that killed 15 members of the Saviour Church of Ghana.

The frequency of accidents on Ghana’s highways has raised urgent questions about road safety measures, vehicle maintenance standards, and driver behavior. Overtaking maneuvers on busy highways continue to create dangerous situations that force drivers into evasive actions with potentially fatal consequences.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released pending notification of family members. The circumstances surrounding how the individual came to be beneath the overturned trailer remain under investigation by police authorities.

Saturday’s accident highlights the ongoing challenges facing Ghana’s transportation sector, where commercial vehicles carrying goods between major cities regularly encounter dangerous traffic conditions on highways that serve as critical economic arteries.

The Cape Coast-Accra highway serves as a vital link between Ghana’s capital and the Central Region, carrying significant commercial traffic including goods destined for neighboring countries like the Ivory Coast. The route’s importance makes safety improvements particularly crucial for Ghana’s economy and regional trade.

Road safety experts continue to emphasize the need for improved infrastructure, enhanced driver training, and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to reduce the devastating toll of highway accidents across Ghana’s major transportation corridors.