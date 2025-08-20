Tragic Workshop Fire Claims Lives of Two Young Apprentices in Sunyani

A community in Sunyani is in mourning after a deadly fire tore through a local carpentry workshop, killing two young apprentices.

The blaze erupted in the early hours of Tuesday at the Agyei “Day and Night” Furniture Workshop in Penkwase, a wooden structure that was quickly engulfed in flames.

According to fire service officials, five apprentices were sleeping inside the shop when the fire started. Three managed to escape, but two could not get out in time. Firefighters pulled 17-year-old Sherif and 21-year-old Atuahene from the burning building, but both were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital.

The Ghana National Fire Service has begun an investigation into what caused the fire. Deputy PRO ADO1 Kwame Adomako used the tragedy to issue a stern warning, urging the public to avoid sleeping in workshops and makeshift wooden structures, which he stressed are extremely vulnerable during fire outbreaks.

The incident has left the Penkwase community heartbroken, as families and friends grapple with the sudden loss of two young men whose lives ended during their apprenticeship.