Tragedy Strikes: NDC Officer Dies In Crash

The South Tongu Constituency Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the sudden passing of its Communication Officer, Comrade Nicholas Yao Aklorbortu.

The tragic incident occurred on Farmers’ Day, Friday, December 5, 2025, when Mr. Aklorbortu was involved in a motorcycle accident along the Adaklu stretch of the Ho-Sogakope road while returning home to Sogakope for the weekend.

In a press release signed by Constituency Secretary Dr. Lawer Egbenya, the party expressed “profound sorrow” over the loss, describing Mr. Aklorbortu as a dedicated and innovative communicator who strengthened the party’s messaging and bridged the gap between government and community. “His zealousness and determination to duty will always be remembered. His untimely death is a big blow to our Party and a stark reminder of the uncertainty of life,” the statement read.

On behalf of Chairman Michael Tsikudo, MP Hon. Maxwell Kwame Lukutor, and DCE Hon. Victoria Dzeklo, Dr. Egbenya extended heartfelt condolences to Mr. Aklorbortu’s family. “We mourn with his wife and children at this tough moment and pray that the Good Lord comforts and strengthens them,” the release concluded, noting that further updates would be provided in due course.

Beyond the viral accident footage, another video captured Mr. Aklorbortu at the 41st National Farmers’ Day celebration at the Ho Sports Stadium, where he was seen warmly greeting dignitaries, including six Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs): Hon. Addison Dodzi Mornyuie (Central Tongu), Hon. Elizabeth Amefadzi Yawa Doe (North Tongu), Hon. Alfred Eklu Odikro (Agotime Ziope), Hon. Victoria Dzeklo (South Tongu), Hon. Daniel Dagba (Akatsi South), and Hon. Rev. Martin Korbla Amenaki (Ketu North).

During the 2024 election campaigns, Mr. Aklorbortu featured in an interview titled “Mahama Accuses NPP of Peddling Lies”, where he confidently predicted a 95 percent vote share for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the Volta Region. He based his forecast on his study of the political terrain and what he described as the poor performance of the then Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Most recently, Mr. Aklorbortu had been appointed Regional Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Ho, a role that underscored his growing influence and commitment to public service.