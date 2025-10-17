Tragedy Mars Raila Odinga Public Viewing as Deaths Reported at Kasarani

What should have been a solemn moment of national mourning descended into chaos and tragedy at Kasarani Stadium on Thursday when police fired live rounds and tear gas to control surging crowds, reportedly resulting in multiple deaths during the public viewing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s body.

Police authorities confirmed at least two deaths occurred during confrontations between security forces and mourners, with other reports suggesting the toll could be higher. The exact number of casualties remained unclear as of Thursday evening, with investigations ongoing.

Among the victims was reportedly Vincent Otieno Ogutu, 40, who left behind a wife and three daughters. A video circulating on social media showed a grieving father, identified as Meshack Okode, weeping over his son’s body in the back of a truck. The emotional footage captured the personal tragedy behind the statistics, as families grappled with losing loved ones who had simply come to pay their respects to the fallen political icon.

The tragedy unfolded shortly after 3:00 pm when the public viewing ceremony at the 48,000-seat Moi International Sports Centre spiraled out of control. Trouble began when dozens of supporters surged toward the VIP staging area where Odinga’s body was being prepared for viewing, frustrated by long waits and security restrictions.

Police and paramilitary units responded by firing tear gas and discharging firearms, with some accounts indicating live rounds were fired into crowds. The response triggered panic and a stampede as tens of thousands of mourners scrambled for safety, with clouds of tear gas blanketing the stadium terraces.

In one disturbing scene witnessed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, police recovered a body from the center of the stadium. National Youth Service officers formed a human shield around the deceased to keep onlookers away before authorities eventually removed the body.

The chaos at Kasarani came after authorities had already been forced to change plans for the public viewing. Originally scheduled at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi’s Central Business District, the ceremony was moved to the larger stadium after massive crowds overwhelmed security at the initial location. Yet even the stadium’s capacity proved insufficient for the outpouring of grief from Odinga’s supporters.

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi condemned what he called excessive force by police authorities, saying they had spoiled Raila’s funeral by lobbing teargas at mourners. Multiple lawmakers and civil society voices echoed similar concerns about the heavy-handed security response.

Mourners at the scene expressed shock and anger at how the day unfolded. “We only came to view the body of our leader, but they served us bullets,” one mourner told reporters. “This is not what Baba would have wanted. They’ve stripped him of his final honours.”

The tragedy at Kasarani followed an earlier security breach at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where crowds broke through barriers and stormed the runway when Odinga’s body arrived from India aboard a Kenya Airways flight. Airport operations were temporarily suspended as thousands of supporters pressed forward to catch a glimpse of the casket.

Odinga, 80, died Wednesday morning following cardiac arrest during a morning walk at an Ayurvedic hospital in Kerala, India, where he had been receiving treatment. President William Ruto declared seven days of national mourning and announced that Odinga would be accorded a state funeral with full military honours.

The former prime minister’s death prompted an unprecedented outpouring of grief across Kenya, particularly among his Orange Democratic Movement supporters who revered him as “Baba,” meaning father in Swahili. Odinga had been a towering figure in Kenyan politics for over four decades, running unsuccessfully for president five times and serving as prime minister from 2008 to 2013.

Director of police operations Adamson Bungei confirmed the shootings, stating there were some fatalities and that investigations were underway. The incident has raised serious questions about security planning for major national events and the appropriateness of using live ammunition to control civilian crowds.

By Thursday evening, President Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and former President Uhuru Kenyatta had all arrived at Kasarani to view the body alongside the Odinga family. But the violence had already cast a dark shadow over what was meant to be a dignified farewell to one of Kenya’s most influential political figures.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Murkomen, Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei were seen giving directions to security teams on how to proceed after the chaos. The viewing eventually continued under much tighter security controls, but the damage to the solemnity of the occasion had been done.

Medical teams from the Kenya Red Cross worked throughout the afternoon to treat dozens of people who fainted, sustained injuries in the stampede, or suffered from tear gas inhalation. The full extent of casualties remained unclear as hospitals continued receiving patients into the evening.

The tragedy has sparked renewed debate about crowd control tactics and whether the use of live ammunition was justified. Human rights organizations are calling for a full investigation into the deaths and accountability for those responsible for the security failures.

Odinga’s official state funeral is scheduled for Friday at Nyayo National Stadium, with burial set for Sunday at his Bondo home in Siaya County. Authorities have promised enhanced security measures for the remaining ceremonies, though the events at Kasarani have left many questioning whether lessons will truly be learned from Thursday’s deadly chaos.

For the families of those who died, however, no amount of enhanced security can undo the tragedy. They came to mourn a national leader and instead found themselves mourning their own loved ones, casualties of a crowd control operation that went catastrophically wrong.