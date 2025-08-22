Traditional Priests Lead Rites for Late Asante Queen Mother

A solemn gathering of traditional priests and priestesses took place at Manhyia Palace on Thursday to mark the one-week observance of the passing of Nana Konadu Yiadom III, Queen Mother of the Asante Kingdom.

The ceremony featured displays of spiritual devotion and mystical practices directly opposite the late Queen’s residence.

Leading the traditional rites was Otumfuo Sumankwaahene, Baffuor Asabre Kogyawoasu Ababio, who emphasized the deep historical significance of the rituals. He explained that such customs are fundamental to Asante tradition, especially when honoring a figure of such stature. “Deities were used to establish Asanteman,” he noted, referring to the Ashanti nation. “Now the mother of the Asantehene has joined the ancestors, so we must perform the needed rites.”

The event included powerful symbolic displays from at least five groups, each representing different deities. These acts, which continued into the evening, are seen as both an expression of collective grief and a reaffirmation of cultural identity. The Sumankwaahene added that the ceremonies would continue as part of the final burial proceedings, describing them as a testament to the living spirit of the Asante people.

Such observances highlight the enduring role of traditional worship and royal custom in Ashanti culture, especially during periods of significant loss.