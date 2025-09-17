Traditional Medicine Council Builds Trust and Standards

The Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) has called for renewed collaboration with stakeholders to strengthen the regulation, safety, and growth of Traditional and Alternative Medicine (TAM) in Ghana.

The call was made at a high-level stakeholders’ engagement held on September 4, 2025, at the Ministry of Health auditorium in Accra. The event brought together over 100 participants, including representatives from the Ministry of Health, regulatory agencies, media partners, and 28 associations of traditional medicine practitioners.

Key Highlights

Widespread Use: More than 70% of Ghanaians rely on traditional medicine at some point in their lives.

Government Support: The government has reaffirmed its commitment to TAM, positioning it as part of the 24-hour economy agenda.

Digital Transformation: TMPC is rolling out digital platforms to enhance registration, licensing, and monitoring of practitioners.

Fighting Quackery: Stakeholders pledged to combat misinformation, poor standards, and unlicensed practice.

Voices from the Forum

“Traditional medicine is more than a cultural inheritance—it is a driver of health, jobs, and national identity. We must professionalise and protect it,” said Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, Board Chair of TMPC.

The Minister of Health added: “This sector will play a key role in Ghana’s 24-hour economy. We encourage practitioners to form cooperatives, cultivate medicinal plants, and invest in safe herbal research.”

Resolutions Adopted

Strengthen regular stakeholder engagements. Enforce licensing and registration of practitioners. Apply stricter guidelines to eliminate quackery. Deepen collaboration with the Ministry of Health to integrate TAM into the national health system.

Fact Box: Traditional Medicine in Ghana