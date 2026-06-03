Traditional Leaders Key to National Unity Drive Through Football – Nii Adote Odaawulu I

The Sempe Akweiman Mantse and Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Nii Adote Odaawulu I, has thrown his support behind the Black Star Balloon Tour, a nationwide initiative aimed at uniting Ghanaians across the country’s 16 regions in support of the national football team, the Black Stars.

The chief, who signed the Black Star Balloon Tour campaign, reaffirmed his commitment to national unity, sports development, tourism promotion, and the success of the Black Stars.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Accra, Nii Adote Odaawulu I, who doubles as the Supreme Head of Gbese Somnena and represented the Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, said the time had come for all Ghanaians to rally behind the national team and support its quest for success.

According to him, football remains one of the strongest unifying forces in the country, bringing people together regardless of their backgrounds.

“Sports, especially football, continue to unite Ghanaians as one people and create moments of joy, love, and national pride,” he stated.

He added that support for the Black Stars transcends political, tribal, religious, and other differences among Ghanaians.

“It is a sporting activity that has no colours. Whether political, tribal, religious or otherwise, it is only Ghana that we support. When the Black Stars are playing, we come together as one people with a common purpose,” he said.

The Black Star Balloon Tour, an initiative of Impelnotion Consult Limited, seeks to rekindle patriotism and inspire collective national belief through a series of regional activations, community engagements, and symbolic nationwide participation.

Nii Adote Odaawulu I described the initiative as a platform to mobilise citizens behind the Black Stars while promoting national cohesion and cultural identity.

He commended the organisers for seeking the support and blessings of the Ga Traditional Council and the Ga Mantse to ensure the successful implementation of the project across the country.

According to him, the participation of traditional leaders will reinforce the values of unity, patriotism, and collective national participation that the initiative seeks to promote.

He expressed confidence that the support of the Ga State would help elevate the significance of the campaign and inspire Ghanaians to unite behind the Black Stars as they pursue future success on the international stage.

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha