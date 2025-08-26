Traditional leader seals major road deal in Japan

A Ghanaian traditional ruler walked into a Tokyo conference room this week and signed what could become one of West Africa’s most important road projects.

Togbe Afede XIV put pen to paper on August 21 at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, formally launching the Apemenyim-Daboase Road partnership. The ceremony in Yokohama brought together Japanese construction giants, Portuguese contractors, and Ghanaian interests under one ambitious infrastructure deal.

The traditional leader, who also heads Strategic Initiatives Limited, represented Ghana in signing the memorandum with an international consortium. Japanese firms Index Consulting and Maeda Corporation joined forces with Portugal’s Mota-Engil and the Ghanaian company to tackle a 44-kilometre stretch of critical highway.

This isn’t just any road. The Apemenyim-Daboase bypass sits on National Route 1, part of the massive Abidjan-Lagos Corridor that connects five West African capitals. An estimated 75 percent of the region’s trade flows along this route, serving over 300 million people from Ivory Coast to Nigeria.

The project promises to cut travel times and reduce the notorious traffic bottlenecks that plague this section of highway. More importantly for Ghana, it should ease pressure around Takoradi port, where cocoa, bauxite, and oil exports often face costly delays.

The road deal has been years in the making. It started at a similar Tokyo conference in Tunisia back in 2022, when Japanese companies first signed agreements with Ghana’s Roads Ministry. The Japan International Cooperation Agency then spent months studying whether the project made financial sense.

Their verdict, published in March, was encouraging. The feasibility study confirmed the bypass could pay for itself while delivering measurable benefits to local communities and regional trade.

Under the public-private partnership model, the consortium will build, operate, and maintain the road for an agreed period. This approach shifts the financial burden away from Ghana’s treasury while ensuring long-term upkeep of the infrastructure.

For the Western Region communities along the route, the bypass means more than faster commutes. Better road access typically translates to improved connections to markets, schools, and healthcare facilities. Construction work should also create temporary employment opportunities.

The timing aligns with broader African trade integration efforts. The African Continental Free Trade Area aims to boost intra-African commerce, and improved transport corridors like this one remove practical barriers to cross-border business.

Togbe Afede XIV positioned the signing as evidence of Ghana’s ability to attract serious international partnerships. The involvement of established Japanese and Portuguese construction companies lends credibility to a project that could serve as a template for similar deals across the continent.

The consortium now faces the challenge of moving from signatures to actual construction. Financial closure, detailed engineering work, and environmental approvals still lie ahead before the first bulldozers arrive on site.

If successful, the project could reshape how goods move through one of Africa’s busiest transport corridors. That would represent a significant achievement for a traditional leader who has made infrastructure development a cornerstone of his business activities.