Traditional Leader Demands Reform of COCOBOD Scholarship Programme

The Chief of Sefwi Boinzan has called for comprehensive reforms to the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) scholarship scheme and urged government to make cocoa farming more attractive to young people through private sector partnerships.

Nana Ofori Ahenkan II, who serves as Acting President of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council, made the appeal during a visit by COCOBOD Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to the Western North Region. The traditional leader expressed concern that the scholarship programme has deviated from its original purpose of supporting children of cocoa farmers.

The chief noted that many eligible families no longer have access to the scheme despite their contributions to Ghana’s cocoa industry. He emphasized that reforms are necessary to restore the programme’s core mission and ensure benefits reach intended beneficiaries.

Nana Ofori Ahenkan II commended COCOBOD’s renewed focus on strengthening the cocoa sector and assured that traditional leaders remain willing to make land available for large scale cocoa cultivation. He pledged support for efforts to expand production and reverse the sector’s decline.

The traditional leader urged government to attract youth into cocoa farming by partnering with private investors to create job opportunities and improve productivity. He stressed that making agriculture appealing to younger generations requires concrete incentives and modern farming methods.

Ofosu Ampofo announced during the engagement that COCOBOD has set a new production target of 650,000 metric tonnes as part of efforts to revive the country’s cocoa sector. He expressed concern over the sharp decline in national output, noting that current production stands at 450,000 metric tonnes.

The COCOBOD Chairman explained that the new target is attainable with coordinated action among farmers, traditional authorities and government agencies. He stated that the objective is to gradually raise production each year so Ghana can restore former output levels within four years and reinforce competitiveness on the global market.

Ofosu Ampofo appealed to traditional authorities to support COCOBOD in curbing smuggling so the country can meet its production goals. Ghana reportedly loses USD 1.1 billion annually to cocoa smuggling, according to COCOBOD officials.

The Finance Minister has outlined plans to introduce plantation farms by acquiring approximately 200 hectares of cocoa land, aiming to restore production levels to one million metric tonnes. The government has also developed a new scholarship scheme targeting children of cocoa farmers entering tertiary institutions.

Research has revealed that the Oti and Volta regions possess the best soil quality suitable for cocoa production and remain largely devoid of illegal mining activities. The Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana has developed hybrid cocoa that reduces the period from planting to production from three years to 27 months.

The 11 member COCOBOD Board of Directors was sworn in on May 16, 2025, with a mandate to reverse the sector’s steep decline. The board includes the Minister for Finance, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, and several other key government officials and industry stakeholders.

Production has halved in recent years, creating significant financial challenges for COCOBOD and threatening livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of smallholder farmers. Rising debts and global price volatility have compounded difficulties facing the sector.

The Finance Minister has described cocoa as the jewel of Ghana’s economy and pledged full support for COCOBOD in all its endeavors. He tasked the board to decisively address diseased cocoa farms, especially in the Western Region, which continue hampering productivity.

Ofosu Ampofo has promised to reset, retool and reimagine COCOBOD to restore it as a pivotal institution in Ghana’s economy. He urged members of the political class to lead by example by actively engaging in farming to inspire youth participation in agriculture.

The calls for scholarship reform and youth engagement strategies reflect broader concerns about sustaining Ghana’s cocoa industry amid declining farmer numbers and aging agricultural workforce. Traditional leaders play crucial roles in land allocation and community mobilization for agricultural development.