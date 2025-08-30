Traditional Leader Backs New Market for Sunyani Under 24-Hour Economy Plan

Sunyani’s paramount chief has thrown his weight behind government plans to build a modern market in the Bono Region capital, endorsing a project designed to boost local commerce and economic activity.

The municipal chief executive visited Odeefour Ogyeamansan Boahen KorKor II on Monday to discuss the proposed development, which forms part of the administration’s 24-hour economy policy aimed at expanding business hours and infrastructure across Ghana.

Municipal planners have identified two possible locations for the market complex. The first option is the Nana Bosoma Market area, while the second sits opposite the Regional Police Headquarters in central Sunyani.

The paramount chief welcomed the consultation and praised both the government and local assembly for pursuing such an ambitious development project. He gave his full blessing for the market construction, recognizing its potential to transform commerce in the municipality.

However, the traditional leader had strong views about where the market should be built. He firmly recommended the Nana Bosoma site, arguing it would serve multiple purposes beyond just providing trading space.

The chief explained that the Nana Bosoma area has been neglected for years, allowing it to become a hotspot for criminal activity and antisocial behavior. Building a major market there would drive out these elements and improve security for residents.

“The Nana Bosoma area has been abandoned for a long time,” he noted, emphasizing that the development would bring legitimate economic activity to replace the criminal elements that currently occupy the space.

The traditional leader also confirmed that the Nana Bosoma site has adequate space for a modern market complex. The location appears suitable for the scale and type of development the government envisions under its economic expansion plans.

But the chief advised against using the land opposite the police headquarters. He suggested municipal planners should reserve that prime location for a different type of project in the future, hinting it might better suit civic or administrative facilities.

The 24-hour economy policy represents one of the current administration’s key initiatives to stimulate economic growth. Modern markets with extended operating hours are seen as crucial infrastructure for supporting small businesses and traders.

For Sunyani, the new market could provide hundreds of trading spaces and create employment opportunities in construction and ongoing operations. The project would also upgrade facilities compared to older markets that lack modern amenities.

The paramount chief’s endorsement carries significant weight in the traditional area. His support should smooth the path for land acquisition and community acceptance of the development project.

Municipal authorities will now need to finalize site selection and begin detailed planning for the market construction. No timeline has been announced for when building might begin or complete.