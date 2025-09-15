Traditional Ampe Sport Returns for Homowo Festival

Ghana’s traditional Ampe competition will showcase the country’s cultural heritage at Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, September 21, 2025, as part of the annual Homowo festival celebrations.

The Women Sports Association of Ghana will organize the event under the leadership of President Mrs. Joyce Mahama, continuing her multi-year campaign to establish Ampe as a recognized international traditional sport.

Homowo is celebrated by the Ga people of Ghana in the Greater Accra Region, commemorating a historical famine and celebrating agricultural abundance. The festival traditionally includes various cultural activities, with the Ampe competition now serving as a modern addition that preserves traditional gameplay.

Ampe is a traditional sport played in Ghana mostly by females, featuring clapping, jumping and counting as basic elements. The game creates community bonds and traditionally ends in friendship among participants, making it particularly suitable for festival celebrations.

Mrs. Mahama emphasized the sport’s evolution since previous competitions, stating that the game has improved significantly and will provide enhanced entertainment value for spectators. The organizers continue pursuing international recognition for Ampe, arguing that similar games exist across Africa under different names.

WOSPAG previously succeeded in having Ampe adopted as a traditional sport for the 2023 Africa Games held in Ghana, representing a significant milestone in the sport’s development toward broader acceptance.

The Saturday competition will attract participants from selected schools, recreational clubs, and fitness organizations across the Greater Accra Region. This diverse participation reflects the sport’s appeal across different age groups and community sectors.

The timing during Homowo provides cultural context that enhances the competition’s significance beyond mere athletic performance. The festival includes street parades, traditional drumming, dance, and welcomes participants from all ethnic backgrounds, creating an inclusive atmosphere for the Ampe competition.

WOSPAG’s strategic approach involves positioning Ampe as the standardized name for similar traditional games played across Africa. This standardization effort aims to create unified rules and recognition that could facilitate international competition and cultural exchange.

Previous international engagement includes WOSPAG’s participation in Bountou competitions in Benin, demonstrating the sport’s cross-border appeal. Such activities support the organization’s broader vision of establishing Ampe as a pan-African traditional sport.

The competition represents part of Ghana’s ongoing efforts to preserve and modernize traditional games while maintaining their cultural authenticity. By integrating traditional sports into major cultural festivals, organizers create sustainable platforms for cultural transmission to younger generations.

The event also highlights the role of women’s organizations in preserving and promoting traditional culture in modern contexts. WOSPAG’s leadership demonstrates how grassroots organizations can drive cultural preservation initiatives through organized sporting activities.

Saturday’s competition will provide participants and spectators with an authentic cultural experience that combines athletic skill, traditional knowledge, and festive celebration within Ghana’s most significant cultural venue.