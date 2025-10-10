Trading Broker Exness Opens First MENA Office in Jordan

International trading broker Exness has opened its first Middle East and North Africa office in Amman after securing a license from the Jordan Securities Commission, marking the company’s entry into a regional market that has recently tightened regulatory oversight of foreign brokers.

The Cyprus-based company, founded in 2008, announced Thursday it had established operations in Jordan’s capital with Mohammad Amer serving as CEO of the Jordanian entity. The move positions Exness among a growing number of international brokers seeking regulatory approval in Jordan as the country strengthens oversight of contracts for difference (CFD) trading.

Exness commemorated the opening with a two-day event culminating in a gala dinner for 120 guests including company management, partners, clients, industry figures, media, and influencers. The celebration highlighted the company’s positioning of Jordan as a strategic hub for its regional expansion.

“This launch reflects our deep commitment to the Jordanian market and to traders across the region,” Amer said in a statement. “With a regulated presence here in Amman, we are ensuring that local traders benefit from the highest standards of security, reliability, and trust.”

The Jordan Securities Commission has been working to bring foreign brokers under regulatory supervision in a market where unlicensed operators previously dominated. By requiring local licensing, the commission aims to protect Jordanian traders through enhanced oversight and consumer safeguards.

Artem Seledtsov, Chief Business Development Officer at Exness Group, described the license and office opening as reflecting “our long-term vision to be part of the region’s future and to deliver world-class trading conditions backed by transparency and innovation.”

CFD trading allows investors to speculate on price movements of assets including currencies, commodities, and indices without owning the underlying assets. The high-leverage nature of CFD trading creates opportunities for significant gains but also exposes traders to substantial losses, making regulatory oversight particularly important.

Exness operates under multiple international regulatory licenses including Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the UK Financial Conduct Authority, and South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority. The company serves traders globally through its online platform offering access to forex, metals, energy, equity indices, and cryptocurrencies.

The MENA region represents a growing market for online trading brokers as increasing numbers of residents seek investment opportunities beyond traditional banking products. However, the sector has faced criticism over aggressive marketing tactics and insufficient consumer protection in some markets.

Jordan’s approach of requiring foreign brokers to establish local entities and obtain licenses contrasts with neighboring countries where regulatory frameworks for CFD brokers remain less developed. Whether this stricter oversight will protect consumers while maintaining market access remains to be tested.

For Exness, the Jordan license provides a regulated entry point into a region the company clearly views as strategically important. The decision to establish a physical office rather than simply obtaining remote licensing suggests a serious commitment to the market.

However, questions persist about the broader online trading industry’s impact on retail investors. Studies in multiple markets have shown that the majority of retail CFD traders lose money, with some estimates suggesting 70 to 80 percent of accounts end up with losses. Regulatory warnings about these risks are standard across most jurisdictions.

The company’s claim to be “one of the world’s largest” CFD brokers reflects substantial trading volumes, though the privately held firm does not disclose detailed financial metrics. Industry publications have noted Exness among major players in the retail forex trading space based on reported volumes.

Whether Jordan’s regulatory approach will prove effective in balancing market access with consumer protection depends partly on enforcement capabilities and ongoing supervision. Licensing represents only the first step in a regulatory framework that must also include monitoring, compliance oversight, and enforcement when violations occur.

For Jordanian traders, the entrance of licensed international brokers may provide more options with regulatory recourse unavailable when dealing with unlicensed operators. However, the fundamental risks inherent in leveraged trading remain regardless of the broker’s regulatory status.

The Amman office opening reflects a broader trend of international financial services firms establishing presences in Middle Eastern markets as regional economies diversify and retail investment activity grows. Whether this expansion ultimately benefits local markets depends on how effectively regulation balances innovation with consumer protection.