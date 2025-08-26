Traders warn scrapping investment rules won’t boost foreign capital

Ghana’s leading traders association has questioned the government’s plan to eliminate minimum capital requirements for foreign investors, arguing the policy change alone will not attract more international investment.

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) says economic fundamentals and business climate matter more to investors than relaxed capital rules. The group points to 2013 when Ghana actually tightened investment laws and increased minimum capital requirements yet recorded its highest foreign direct investment inflows.

“We do not have to remove the minimum capital before investors come,” said Joseph Obeng, GUTA’s president. “Investors look at more productive areas, and then they drift towards that.”

Obeng noted that 2013 marked both stricter investment regulations and peak foreign investment entry into Ghana. The data suggests investors prioritize economic stability and industry conditions over capital thresholds, according to GUTA’s analysis.

The association maintains that trading should remain protected for local businesses and insists President John Mahama’s recent overseas trade missions target productive sectors rather than retail commerce. GUTA says it does not feel threatened by potential policy changes affecting other industries.

“When it comes to trading, we have made it clear,” Obeng explained. “We know that the president did not travel to Japan to solicit traders to come in and do the trading. Trading is a no-go area, and we know that.”

The traders group argues the government should focus on addressing core economic challenges instead of assuming capital requirement changes will automatically attract investors. GUTA specifically mentions macroeconomic stability, reliable energy supply, and consistent policy implementation as priorities.

Ghana has historically used minimum capital requirements as a tool to regulate foreign investment flows and protect certain sectors for local businesses. The current debate reflects broader discussions about balancing foreign investment attraction with domestic business protection.

GUTA’s position suggests significant stakeholder resistance to completely opening Ghana’s retail and trading sectors to foreign competition, even as the government explores ways to boost overall investment levels.

The association’s stance adds complexity to policy discussions as the Mahama administration seeks to revitalize Ghana’s economy through increased foreign investment while managing domestic business concerns.