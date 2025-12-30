Traders Urge Suspension of Smart Port Note Rollout

A coalition of exporters, importers and traders in Ghana has called for the immediate suspension of the Smart Port Note (SPN), warning that the policy risks increasing costs and duplicating existing customs systems.

In a statement issued on December 29, the Coalition of Concerned Exporters, Importers and Traders said the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) should halt implementation of the mandatory scheme, scheduled to begin in February 2026, until it is fully reassessed.

The group said the policy had been introduced without a publicly available position paper explaining its necessity or benefits. “The initiative lacks justification and was developed without adequate stakeholder consultation,” the coalition said.

The coalition questioned whether the GSA has the legal authority to introduce a pre-shipment notification system, arguing that inspection and compliance functions fall under the Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) destination inspection framework.

It warned that introducing the SPN without alignment with the GRA could create regulatory overlap and weaken accountability within the port and customs system.

According to the group, while importers may be compelled to submit shipping data, suppliers at ports of origin would not be legally required to comply, creating what it described as a “verification gap” that undermines the system’s effectiveness.

The traders’ group said the SPN duplicates functions already performed by Ghana’s Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), which provides cargo data, inventory history and risk profiling. The ICUMS, introduced in June 2020, processes documents and payments through a single window and allows users to create a Unique Consignment Reference for easy identification and tracking of all cargo.

The coalition rejected assurances that the scheme would not impose additional costs on traders, arguing that fees charged to exporters would ultimately be passed on to Ghanaian consignees. “This represents a new financial burden rather than a trade facilitation measure,” the statement said.

The statement argued that the initiative appears primarily designed to generate revenue for the service provider, Inter-Ocean Maritime and Logistics Institute (IOMLI), contrary to the GSA’s core mandate of protecting shippers from avoidable costs.

The coalition further warned that the SPN could conflict with the government’s broader digitalisation agenda, including plans to deploy artificial intelligence tools within customs operations to curb revenue leakages.

The coalition urged the GSA to suspend the policy and return to its core mandate under the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1122), which includes protecting traders from exploitative shipping practices and reducing the cost of doing business.

Act 1122 transformed the GSA from an advocacy body into a regulatory authority, empowering it to approve or reject charges proposed by shipping service providers, including shipping lines, freight forwarders, terminal operators, and clearing agents, before they take effect.

The coalition said it remained open to working with the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance, the GRA and the GSA to develop reforms that genuinely improve trade efficiency.