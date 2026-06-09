Traders Fight Smart Port Note Revival Over Duplicate Costs

A push to revive Ghana’s Smart Port Note cargo-tracking regime has drawn fresh opposition from importers and freight operators, who say the scheme would pile new mandatory fees onto a clearance system that already does the job and pass the cost to consumers.

The Smart Port Note (SPN), also called the Electronic Cargo Tracking Note (ECTN) and previously the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN), is a digital certificate required for each bill of lading before a vessel arrives, capturing cargo, shipper and consignee details. The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) announced in a December 23 circular that it would be mandatory for all shipments, including transit cargo, from February 1, 2026. After a stakeholder meeting on January 19, the Authority issued a notice on January 20 postponing the rollout until further notice.

The postponement has not settled the matter. The Exim Frozen Foods Association of Ghana (EFFAG) this week urged the Ministry of Transport to reject any reintroduction, in a statement signed by Executive Secretary Michael Obiri-Adjei. The association argued the note duplicates work already done by the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) and the Ghana Integrated Cargo Clearance System (GICCS), and would add administrative layers, raise transaction costs and create room for delays. EFFAG also questioned a campaign by a group it called the Concerned Traders Association of Ghana, which has pushed for the scheme’s return, describing the group as unfamiliar to the wider trading community.

EFFAG put a figure on the burden. Based on Ghana’s 2024 container traffic of about 1.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and fee structures floated in earlier attempts, it estimated the cost in the tens of millions of dollars, and said that counts only full-container loads, so the real impact could be higher. Those charges, the association said, are not absorbed by foreign exporters but flow down to Ghanaian importers and, finally, to consumers facing already high port charges, taxes and financing costs.

The duplication argument is the heart of the opposition. ICUMS, Ghana’s customs single window introduced in June 2020, already receives electronic manifests for sea, air and road cargo, processes permits and exemptions digitally, and hosts the agencies involved in cross-border trade on one platform. Critics ask why a third party should supply advance-manifest or secured-documentation services the system already provides at no extra cost, and warn that giving the same function different names adds expense without adding value. A coalition of exporters, importers and traders made a similar call for suspension in December, noting that no public position paper had been released explaining the scheme’s necessity.

History weighs on the debate. In February 2018, the Office of the President directed the Ghana Revenue Authority to suspend an earlier Cargo Tracking Note, finding that the information it sought was already on import manifests and that it would raise the cost of doing business at the ports, against the government’s competitiveness goals. Opponents now cite that decision as evidence the underlying question has already been tested and rejected at the highest level.

Beyond cost, opponents have raised governance and data questions: whether any new system has gone through competitive procurement, whether the Transport Ministry has authority to approve a mandatory fee-bearing trade information system, whether affected businesses were properly consulted, and whether Ghana’s trade data could end up stored on servers outside the country without adequate safeguards. The proponents of the scheme argue that early cargo data strengthens risk management and curbs under-invoicing, a case that carries more weight in markets without strong pre-shipment data capture than in one that has already built a single-window system.