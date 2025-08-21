Traders Advocacy Group Urges Gov’t to Procure State Aircraft for Presidential Safety and National Dignity

The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has called on the government and Parliament to urgently acquire a modern state aircraft to safeguard the President and uphold Ghana’s international dignity.

In a statement released on Wednesday, TAGG expressed concern over the recent travel inconveniences faced by President John Mahama, noting that even the highest office in the country is not immune to logistical challenges. The group highlighted the risks and frustrations associated with the lack of reliable air transport, drawing parallels with the experiences of Ghanaian traders who travel frequently for business.

TAGG emphasized that the acquisition of a state-of-the-art aircraft is not a luxury but a matter of national security and responsibility, underscoring the importance of protecting the Presidency as a way to protect Ghana’s sovereignty and future.

The group called for a modern, durable, and high-quality aircraft, cautioning against substandard equipment that could compromise safety. TAGG stressed that the aircraft should serve as a national asset rather than a political tool, ensuring both safety and international prestige.

“The safety of the President is non-negotiable. The dignity of Ghana must be upheld internationally,” the statement said.

TAGG’s General Secretary, Nana Opoku, concluded that bold action is necessary despite current economic challenges, framing the procurement as a critical step for national pride and security.