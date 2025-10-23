Trade Ministry Warns Against Illegal Portland Cement Imports

The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry has launched an enforcement campaign against unlicensed Portland cement importation, warning that offenders face seizure of goods, heavy fines, and prosecution under Ghana’s trade laws.

Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, reaffirmed the government’s zero-tolerance stance on violations of the Export and Import (Restrictions on Importation of Portland Cement) Regulations, 2016 (L.I. 2240). “No import licences for Portland cement have been issued since my assumption of office,” she stated, emphasizing that any ongoing importation without valid licensing is illegal and subject to punitive action.

The Ministry described illegal cement importation and smuggling as serious threats to public safety and fair industry competition. To strengthen enforcement, officials are collaborating with the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Ghana Standards Authority to track and intercept unlicensed shipments.

The coordinated strategy includes enhanced border surveillance, market inspections, and compliance monitoring across the cement value chain. The initiative aims to protect local manufacturers from unfair competition while upholding quality and safety standards in Ghana’s construction sector.

The Ministry emphasized that only certified and licensed importers and manufacturers should operate within the market to maintain the integrity of construction materials and protect consumers from substandard products. Officials appealed to the public, particularly those in construction and manufacturing industries, to support enforcement by reporting suspicious import activities and avoiding purchases from unverified sources.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare underscored that effective regulation of the cement market is essential for sustaining Ghana’s industrial growth and public safety. She warned that illegal trade undermines economic stability and risks compromising infrastructure project quality nationwide. The Ministry assured legitimate importers and manufacturers of continued support while maintaining commitment to transparent trade governance and market discipline.