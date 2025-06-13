Trade Ministry Hosts First-Ever Wrap Certification Training For Textiles & Garment Industry In Ghana

Ghana has marked a historic milestone in the garment and textile industry with the successful completion of the country’s first-ever WRAP Technical Assistance Training of Trainers workshop, held in Accra on Tuesday, 11th June, 2025.

Delivering the closing remarks at the event, Hon. Sampson Ahi, Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, hailed the initiative as a strategic investment in Ghana’s future as a globally competitive, ethical, and sustainable player in the apparel sector.

The two-day workshop, organized by the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry (MoTAI) with support from GIZ under its “Invest for Jobs” programme, is the first of its kind not only in Ghana but also in the West African sub-region.

It aimed to build a pool of certified WRAP (Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production) Technical Assistants who will help local factories meet international labour, environmental, and ethical standards.

“This workshop is more than just a training session. It is a strategic investment in Ghana’s future as a key player in the global textile and apparel industry,” Hon. Ahi stated. “WRAP certification represents a commitment to fair labour practices, environmental sustainability, and ethical business operations—essential components for gaining access to international markets.”

Highlighting the growing global demand for responsible sourcing, the Deputy Minister stressed that certification is no longer optional but mandatory for countries looking to compete in the international apparel value chain. He warned that without WRAP certification, Ghanaian factories could risk losing access to lucrative contracts from global retailers, undermining the competitiveness of the “Made-in-Ghana” brand.

Currently, only two companies in Ghana are WRAP-certified, with two more awaiting approval and nine in the preparatory stages. The high cost of foreign audits and gaps in workplace systems have traditionally made compliance difficult for local firms. However, Hon. Ahi expressed optimism that the training of local WRAP Technical Assistants will make certification more affordable and accessible.

“This strategic training will reduce reliance on foreign auditors and facilitate the application process for WRAP certification,” he noted. “It will also enable Ghanaian factories to earn global trust and integrate into international supply chains.”

He further underscored the government’s Vision 2033 for the textiles and garments industry, which targets a modern, sustainable, and export-ready sector worth over USD 2 billion and capable of creating over 150,000 direct jobs. The industry, he said, remains a top priority for industrial diversification, value addition, and job creation.

Ghana, he added, already boasts Dignity DTRT—the largest garment factory in West Africa—which employs over 5,000 workers and produces more than 1.35 million garments monthly. A new 200,000 square foot facility under construction is expected to add another 6,000 jobs, further positioning Ghana as a manufacturing hub in the region.

To participants, the Deputy Minister encouraged them to be torchbearers of a transformative journey: “You are trailblazers in a movement that will shape the future of Ghana’s apparel exports. Use the knowledge gained here to build connections and support other industry players.”

He also thanked GIZ, development partners, facilitators, and all stakeholders for their commitment and urged continued collaboration to expand certification coverage and develop more skilled professionals in the industry.

“This training is not just a capacity-building exercise—it is a springboard for opportunity, credibility, and competitiveness. Let us seize this moment and make Ghana a hub for ethical garment manufacturing,” he concluded.

On his part, the Team leader, Programme Invest for Jobs at GIZ, Mr. John Duti commended the relevance and growing impact of the textile and garment sub-sector in Ghana, highlighting its evolution from domestic tailoring practices to structured factory production. Reflecting on earlier years, he recalled how mothers used sewing machines at home, often patching children’s clothes—a testament to the long-standing cultural connection to garment-making. He noted that the sector has since transitioned into a promising avenue for employment, especially among the youth, with several factories emerging across the country.

He emphasized that the government’s commitment to driving a real physical economy includes support for this sub-sector. However, he cautioned against the mere proliferation of factories, stressing the importance of maintaining quality standards. “We have to move from the “Saa na y3 y3 no” approach and ensure that when somebody gives an order, we meet the specification,” he said, urging industry players to prioritize precision and competitiveness in production.

Mr. Duti lauded the ongoing training initiative, which falls under the Special Initiative on Decent Work for a Just Transition, funded by the German government. He acknowledged the importance of not only increasing productivity but also ensuring the well-being of factory workers.

He pointed out that decent employment practices are not just ethical but necessary for certification and participation in broader trade opportunities, including the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He concluded by extending appreciation to the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, the Ministry of Finance, and mentoring partners for their collaboration in supporting the initiative. Mr. Duti affirmed the commitment of stakeholders to continue building the capacity of the sub-sector and helping local businesses meet both regional and international standards.