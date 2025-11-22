Trade Ministry Addresses Spare Parts Pricing Concerns

The Trade Ministry has opened talks with key trading and transport groups as it seeks to curb persistent spare parts price volatility that is feeding into higher transport fares and rising living costs, despite months of currency stability.

Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare met the leadership of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association and transport operators in Accra, following earlier complaints from transport unions that parts prices continue to climb even as the cedi has strengthened against the dollar over the past nine months.

Market leaders told the minister that while prices of several vehicle components have eased, parts for Sprinter buses remain elevated due to strong demand and limited supply. They said this tightness is preventing prices from aligning with broader trends. The spare parts pricing issue has remained contentious throughout 2025, with transport operators citing high maintenance costs as a barrier to fare reductions even after fuel prices declined.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem urged unions to adjust their pricing to reflect currency gains. He said stakeholders should ensure prices of goods and services reflect improved exchange rate conditions, warning that failure to do so distorts market expectations and magnifies pressure on households. Transport unions announced a 15 percent fare reduction in May 2025 following cedi appreciation and fuel price drops, but later implemented a 20 percent increase in August, citing the fact that spare parts prices had not declined correspondingly.

Parts dealers also cited the role of intermediaries in driving price misinformation. They explained that many transport owners purchase through mechanics and middlemen, widely known as Affairs, who inflate costs and create the impression of a market wide surge. Dealers urged buyers to source directly from major markets to retain value and guarantee product quality. Industry observers have noted that transport operators face additional costs beyond fuel, including vehicle maintenance, insurance, and wages, which are not directly tied to fuel prices.

Ofosu-Adjare said the government is working to tighten market monitoring, refine trade policies and eliminate distortions that expose consumers to unjustified price hikes. She reiterated that direct engagement remains available, adding it is unnecessary and unfair for groups to air grievances through the media when dialogue channels are open. The minister emphasized that maintaining open communication channels between government and industry stakeholders can prevent public disputes and facilitate faster resolution of concerns.

Stakeholders agreed to establish a joint platform to address concerns quickly and avoid public disputes. The minister stressed that stabilizing spare parts pricing is essential for economic management because of its direct impact on transport fares and overall cost of living pressures. The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association had previously issued a directive urging members to reduce auto parts prices in response to the improved exchange rate, though implementation has been uneven across the market.

The meeting reflects broader government efforts to ensure that macroeconomic improvements, particularly currency stability, translate into tangible relief for households and businesses. With public transport serving as a critical lifeline for millions of Ghanaians, the pricing dynamics of spare parts have become a key policy concern for the administration.