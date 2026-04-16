Trade Minister Steps In as Customs Directive Halts Free Zones Operations

Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare has intervened to resolve a standoff between customs authorities and businesses operating in Ghana’s Free Zones, after a directive from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) blocked the movement of finished goods into Free Zone enclaves and triggered widespread disruption for exporters and manufacturers.

The minister convened talks with industry stakeholders following a formal petition from the Association of Free Zones Enterprises, which flagged the operational impact of the Customs Division’s directive on companies holding commercial Free Zone licences. Shipments already at the ports were held up, supply chains disrupted, and businesses left without clarity on how to proceed with existing orders and contracts.

Customs Commissioner Aaron Kanor defended the directive, saying it was issued in direct response to compliance abuses within the Free Zones regime. Authorities, he said, had uncovered instances of companies smuggling finished goods into Free Zone areas under the cover of legitimate operations, necessitating a temporary halt to restore integrity to the system.

Ofosu-Adjare acknowledged the compliance problem but said the government was committed to finding a response that protects the rules without penalising law-abiding businesses. She called for stronger coordination between the GRA’s Customs Division and the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), including enhanced joint monitoring inside the enclaves to detect and deter abuse while keeping trade flowing for compliant operators.

The Free Zones programme, established under the Free Zones Act, 1995 (Act 504), is central to Ghana’s export-led industrialisation strategy, offering participating firms tax exemptions and duty-free imports for production, in exchange for exporting at least 70 percent of their annual output.

Businesses operating in the zones have warned that a prolonged disruption risks damaging their export commitments and could erode investor confidence at a time when Ghana is actively courting foreign investment into its Free Zones. Authorities did not give a specific timeline for when normal processing would fully resume, but indicated that any revised measures would be designed to balance enforcement with trade continuity.