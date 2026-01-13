Trade Minister Inspects Abossey Okai Market to Enforce Fair Pricing

Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, has visited the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Market in Accra as part of government efforts to ensure fair pricing and protect consumers in the auto parts sector.

The Monday visit aimed to assess current spare parts prices and engage traders on challenges affecting their operations. Ofosu Adjare was accompanied by the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, and Clement Boateng, President of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA).

The minister held a closed door meeting with executives of the spare parts dealers’ association to gather firsthand information on market conditions.

Addressing traders, Ofosu Adjare said the visit was a follow up to an earlier engagement at the Ministry where discussions focused on the stability of the Ghanaian cedi and the need for traders to reflect the improved currency performance in their pricing. She stressed government’s commitment to ensuring fairness and transparency in the pricing of goods, particularly items that directly affect transport costs and the general cost of living.

The minister noted that the exchange rate has strengthened significantly from about GH¢17 to the US dollar in 2024 to around GH¢12. She also highlighted the removal of the COVID 19 levy in the 2026 Budget, which would reduce import duties and overall costs on imported spare parts.

“In 2024, the dollar went up to about $1 to 17 cedis. Now it is under $12, so there shouldn’t be any justification for prices to remain the same or increase,” she stated.

Henry Okyere Junior, President of the Abossey Okai Market Association, acknowledged that spare parts prices had significantly reduced in recent weeks. However, he identified the activities of middlemen, popularly known as “Affairs,” as a major challenge.

“These middlemen often intercept car owners and sell spare parts at inflated prices, creating the false impression that Abossey Okai traders are overpricing their goods,” he said. He added that some automobile fitters also exploit unsuspecting car owners by exaggerating the cost of parts.

In response, Ofosu Adjare disclosed plans to establish a police post at the entrance of the market to clamp down on unscrupulous middlemen. She urged dealers to urgently explore ways of integrating and formally employing some of these individuals to promote order and accountability within the market.

The minister commended spare parts dealers for their cooperation and assured them of continued government engagement, urging sustained collaboration in support of Ghana’s industrialization and economic transformation agenda.

The Accra Mayor announced that by the first week of February 2026, government would create a designated car park along the Agbogbloshie stretch to decongest the Abossey Okai area. “The move will improve accessibility and encourage car owners to deal directly with shop owners,” he said.

The spare parts pricing issue has remained contentious throughout 2025, with transport operators citing high maintenance costs as a barrier to fare reductions even after fuel prices declined.

In May 2025, the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association issued a directive urging members to reduce auto parts prices in response to the improved exchange rate, though implementation has been uneven across the market. Association Chairman Henry Okyere Junior emphasized at the time that the move reflected commitment to supporting national economic recovery efforts while ensuring spare parts remain affordable for consumers.

However, many dealers resisted the call, arguing that their current stock was purchased when the exchange rate was significantly higher, making it economically unfeasible to reduce prices immediately.

Transport unions announced a 15 percent fare reduction in May 2025 following cedi appreciation and fuel price drops, but later implemented a 20 percent increase in August, citing the fact that spare parts prices had not declined correspondingly.

Representatives from the association explained that while prices of many car parts had reduced in recent months, parts for Sprinter buses in particular remained high due to increased demand and limited supply.

The stakeholders agreed to establish a common platform to address concerns and grievances promptly without resorting to public confrontation. The minister reiterated her open door policy, indicating that it was unnecessary and unfair for groups to channel their concerns through the media when direct engagement windows were accessible.

Deputy Minister of Finance Thomas Nyarko Ampem, who joined the earlier ministerial meeting in November 2025, stressed the need for unions to reduce prices of goods and services in line with the recent stabilization of the cedi.

Ofosu Adjare gave an assurance that the government was working to streamline trade policies, enhance market monitoring and eliminate price distortions to protect consumers while supporting businesses.