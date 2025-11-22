Trade Minister Backs Gomoa Industrial Zone After Delegation Presentation

Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has signalled strong support for the proposed Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and industrial city, describing the project as a potentially significant catalyst for the country’s industrialisation agenda.

She made the remarks after Gomoa Central Member of Parliament (MP) Obeng Kwame Asare led a delegation to present the proposal to the Ministry. Ofosu-Adjare praised the scale and clarity of the vision but stressed that government endorsement would follow a thorough technical review to ensure the project meets legal, sustainability and policy standards.

The Minister said the Ministry would assemble a team to assess the full proposal and guide its refinement, noting that any government backing would be anchored in long term viability. She urged the promoters to deepen engagement with local communities and stakeholders, saying broad collaboration would be critical to positioning the Gomoa Central SEZ as one of Africa’s leading industrial cities.

Ofosu-Adjare also commended the developers for securing early commitments from manufacturers, logistics companies, heavy equipment providers and tourism linked ventures, including a heritage village and eco tourism initiatives. She described the project’s mixed use approach, spanning industrial, residential, commercial and tourism facilities, as a model for sustainable urban industrial development.

In his presentation, Obeng Kwame Asare said the SEZ is designed to become Ghana’s largest integrated industrial hub. He highlighted the backing of traditional authorities, who have placed the project lands in trust to avoid disputes and maintain transparency.

The delegation also demonstrated Dilap, a digital land management platform that allows investors to view, reserve and acquire plots remotely, which they say reduces bureaucracy and accelerates decision making. The mobile application enables investors to browse available lands, make payments and access real time updates on their projects without relying on intermediaries. The platform is directly linked to the National Land Information System, ensuring transparency and secure transactions.

Strategically located along the Lagos Abidjan trade corridor and close to a potential third national port, the project aims to leverage its position for manufacturing, logistics and export oriented growth. Phase One includes development of a 100 megawatt (MW) solar plant to provide reliable and affordable power, with discussions underway on a power purchase agreement that would allow excess electricity to be sold to the state until industrial occupancy reaches scale.

The delegation said they were not seeking direct government funding but rather policy alignment, endorsement and partnership to ensure the project fits within national industrial development priorities. The SEZ has already been officially launched by President John Dramani Mahama in October 2025. The project, covering 21,000 acres, is expected to cost $1.5 billion and create about 60,000 jobs.

Developed under the Ghana Free Zones Authority framework and aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the zone is structured around four core areas: an eco recreational park, organic farming zones, a 24 hour business district and an eco industrial hub housing up to 200 factories. The project also includes plans for a renewable energy powered crypto mining facility and will serve as a digital trade platform for AfCFTA using blockchain technology to facilitate transactions across 54 African countries.

The Gomoa Central Development Trust has secured long term industrial leases on fully documented land, working closely with traditional leaders including Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, Paramount Chief of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, who pledged full support for the initiative. The project aligns with the government’s 24 Hour Economy initiative and aims to position Ghana as a major manufacturing hub within the AfCFTA market of 1.4 billion consumers.