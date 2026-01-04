Trade Coalition Fires Back at Smart Port Note Defence

The Coalition of Concerned Exporters, Importers and Traders has issued a comprehensive rebuttal to data analyst David O.G. Abbots’ recent defence of the controversial Smart Port Note (SPN) system, describing his arguments as technically narrow and divorced from practical realities of Ghana’s shipping industry.

In a detailed response document submitted to media houses, coalition convener Michael Obiri-Adjei systematically challenges Abbots’ January defence of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) mandatory system scheduled to begin February 1, 2026. The coalition’s response argues that Abbots’ central premise, that SPN and the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) serve different purposes at distinct stages, ignores fundamental facts about Ghana’s existing digital infrastructure.

The coalition contends that ICUMS already functions as Ghana’s Single Window Inventory Management System, designed specifically to receive all trade related data including pre arrival and pre shipment information. According to the response document, shipping lines and agents currently submit advanced manifest data into ICUMS before vessels arrive, providing customs and other agencies weeks of advance notice for risk profiling and planning.

The traders argue that creating a separate parallel portal for importers to upload commercial documents such as invoices and packing lists fragments the data ecosystem and creates two potential sources of data, increasing risks of discrepancies, rejections and delays. They point to the World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement Article 10.4, which encourages members to establish a single window to reduce duplication, suggesting a separate mandatory SPN contravenes this efficiency principle.

The response reveals significant historical context that Abbots reportedly failed to address. An Advance Shipment Information system was first introduced by GSA itself in 2015 but was postponed with explicit understanding that such functionality should integrate into the national Single Window platform rather than operate in isolation. The system resurfaced in 2023 under the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning but was abandoned following vigorous opposition from trade stakeholders who recognized its redundancy.

Coalition members express concern that the SPN represents a cycle of introduction, backlash and suspension that reveals fundamental flaws in the proposal itself. They argue the initiative addresses no genuine gap in Ghana’s ecosystem, noting that ICUMS today functions as the national Single Window with robust pre arrival and pre shipment modules capable of receiving all necessary advance data.

The document challenges what it describes as a false premise that Ghana lacks pre shipment intelligence. Global shipping lines including Maersk, MSC and others operate sophisticated tracking systems that generate Bills of Lading with full consignee, description and origin data when Ghanaian importers book shipments. This data transmits electronically to local agents in Ghana well before shipment departure and integrates into port and customs systems.

Freight forwarders and customs brokers already prepare and submit extensive pre arrival documentation on ICUMS based on shipping instructions and commercial invoices received from their clients, serving as a human intelligence layer that verifies data before it enters official channels. The coalition maintains that challenges have rarely involved lack of data but rather inter agency coordination, analysis and enforcement within the existing data pool.

On legal grounds, the response acknowledges GSA’s defence rests on the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Regulations, 2012 (LI 2190), which mandates an Advanced Shipment Information system. However, traders contend that enforcing a dormant 13 year old regulation in a trade ecosystem that has dramatically evolved constitutes regression rather than progress.

The document notes that Ghana consciously transitioned to a Destination Inspection Regime under the Ghana Revenue Authority, a strategic move to reduce bottlenecks at origin, consolidate inspection and revenue assurance at the point of entry, and align with international trade facilitation best practices. Coalition members argue that legislation often lags behind technological and operational innovation, and Ghana’s shipping industry has developed sophisticated data flows between shippers, global shipping lines, freight forwarders and ICUMS without waiting for LI 2190 activation.

The response dismisses as naive the argument that cost concerns are irrelevant because the pilot phase remains free. Traders note that involvement of private service provider Inter Ocean Maritime and Logistics Institute (IOMLI) signals a fee based model for the future. They express weariness with new facilitation platforms that evolve into permanent cost lines, each layer eroding Ghana’s competitiveness regardless of individual fee size.

Coalition members argue that stakeholder engagement processes have failed to deeply integrate the system into existing workflows of importers, freight forwarders and customs brokers. For importers, being forced to upload documents to a new platform before shipment represents a disruptive manual task that duplicates what their freight forwarder already does within established channels.

The traders propose that resources and political will required to enforce SPN compliance would be better directed at fully unlocking ICUMS’s potential as the true Single Window, ensuring all agencies use it effectively for pre arrival risk assessment. They recommend mandating improved Application Programming Interface (API) integrations between shipping lines’ global systems and ICUMS for seamless automatic data transfer.

The coalition suggests GSA’s energy would be better spent using its new regulatory power under the Ghana Shippers’ Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1122) to audit and reject unjustified fees like demurrage, detention and arbitrary surcharges already plaguing importers. They describe it as paradoxical to introduce a new mandatory system that may itself become a cost and bureaucratic burden when GSA’s core mandate involves protecting shippers from exploitative charges by shipping service providers.

The response document draws parallels with similar Electronic Cargo Tracking Note (ECTN) regimes across Africa, noting that from Nigeria to Sudan to Tanzania, such systems have faced vehement opposition, legal challenges and repeated suspensions due to their burdensome and duplicative nature. Coalition members argue this pattern represents consensus rather than coincidence, suggesting the concept itself may be fundamentally flawed.

Coalition convener Obiri Adjei emphasizes that Ghana’s trade digitalisation journey should prioritize integration over addition. The group maintains its call for genuine reassessment of the SPN initiative before the February 2026 implementation date, arguing the system in its proposed form risks becoming a bureaucratic impediment that increases costs and complexity under the guise of trade facilitation.

The Coalition of Concerned Exporters, Importers and Traders remains open to collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Finance, Ghana Revenue Authority and GSA to develop policies that genuinely reduce costs and facilitate trade. The group continues to advocate for policies that enhance fair trade, reduce operational burdens and promote economic growth within Ghana’s trading community.